More Options

SL vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Kusal Mendis and Tanzim Hasan Sakib add another chapter to 'Nagin Derby'

SL vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Kusal Mendis and Tanzim Hasan Sakib add another chapter to 'Nagin Derby'

27

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Tanzim Hasan Sakib squares up to Kusal Mendis in Delhi

|

The rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has emerged as one of the fiercest in cricket of late and both teams always seem fired up when up against each other. Unsurprisingly thus, sparks flew when the two sides met on Monday as Tanzim Hasan Sakib engaged in a heated exchange with Kusal Mendis.

Bangladesh decided to put Sri Lanka into bat in their encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. The Lankan Lions did not get a great start and lost Kusal Perera in the first over. However, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis steadied the Sri Lankan ship and put the innings back on track. While both batters were battling it out against the Bangladeshi pacers, Mendis was involved in a war of wards with Tanzim.

On the third ball of the 11th over, Tanzim bowled a good length delivery outside off stump and Mendis was beaten on the outside edge. Tanzim was belligerent about his effort and in the heat of the moment, got into a spate with the Sri Lankan skipper. Eventually, umpire Marais Erasmus had to ask the pacer to calm down. On the following delivery, the right-arm pacer bowled another good-length delivery into the corridor of uncertainty and Mendis had a poke at it. Luckily for the batter, the thick outside edge went wide of the wicket-keeper and raced away towards the boundary. Fired-up Tanzim again had a go at the Sri Lankan wicket-keeper-batter as the verbal battle continued.

This incident grabbed a lot of attention on social media and fans did not shy away from expressing their views on Twitter.

Mendis vs Tanzim Hasan

Verbal exchange

Guess what they are saying

His mood yesterday

Caught

Fails again

Congratulations

Back to pavilion

Against jounalist too

Dismissed

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all