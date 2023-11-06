SL vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Kusal Mendis and Tanzim Hasan Sakib add another chapter to 'Nagin Derby'
Tanzim Hasan Sakib squares up to Kusal Mendis in Delhi|
The rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has emerged as one of the fiercest in cricket of late and both teams always seem fired up when up against each other. Unsurprisingly thus, sparks flew when the two sides met on Monday as Tanzim Hasan Sakib engaged in a heated exchange with Kusal Mendis.
Bangladesh decided to put Sri Lanka into bat in their encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. The Lankan Lions did not get a great start and lost Kusal Perera in the first over. However, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis steadied the Sri Lankan ship and put the innings back on track. While both batters were battling it out against the Bangladeshi pacers, Mendis was involved in a war of wards with Tanzim.
On the third ball of the 11th over, Tanzim bowled a good length delivery outside off stump and Mendis was beaten on the outside edge. Tanzim was belligerent about his effort and in the heat of the moment, got into a spate with the Sri Lankan skipper. Eventually, umpire Marais Erasmus had to ask the pacer to calm down. On the following delivery, the right-arm pacer bowled another good-length delivery into the corridor of uncertainty and Mendis had a poke at it. Luckily for the batter, the thick outside edge went wide of the wicket-keeper and raced away towards the boundary. Fired-up Tanzim again had a go at the Sri Lankan wicket-keeper-batter as the verbal battle continued.
This incident grabbed a lot of attention on social media and fans did not shy away from expressing their views on Twitter.
Mendis vs Tanzim Hasan
November 6, 2023
Verbal exchange
Some exchange of words between debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Kusal Mendis👀#SLvBAN #SLvsBAN #BANvSL #BANvsSL #INDvSA #INDvsSA #CWC23 #HumHainTyaar #srilankacricketboard #Diwali #Salaar pic.twitter.com/ttXnCSQcaU— Farhan Mansuri (@_FarhanMansuri) November 6, 2023
Guess what they are saying
#CWC23 #CWC2023 #BANvsSL #BANvSL #SLvsBAN #SLvBAN #ArunJaitleyStadium #Delhi #NewDelhi #WorldCup2023— Deshraj Singh (@DeshrajH) November 6, 2023
Some exchange of words between Kusal Mendis and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. pic.twitter.com/lsm0ZqNYLj
His mood yesterday
Journalist: Virat Kohli completed his 49th hundred. Would you like to congratulate him?— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) November 5, 2023
Kusal Mendis: why would I congratulate him?#INDvSA #INDvsSA #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/VCTVHzpqWA
Caught
Shakib gets Kusal Mendis caught by Shoriful Islam!! Kusal Mendis' careless shot costs him dearly!#SLvBAN #SLvsBAN #BANvSL #BANvsSL #INDvSA #INDvsSA #CWC23 #HumHainTyaar #ViratKohli𓃵 #Diwali #Salaar #srilankacricketboard pic.twitter.com/GyDVf0UpdN— Farhan Mansuri (@_FarhanMansuri) November 6, 2023
Fails again
Kusal Mendis fails. Again. 😁 @daniel86cricket— Aditya Kalsotra (@HimalayanLad) November 6, 2023
Congratulations
Congratulations #KusalMendis #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/njethqblH5— IIIrd Eye 👁️ (@Time_Trotter) November 6, 2023
Back to pavilion
Shakib coming in to bowl means Kusal Mendis going back to the pavilion. #CWC23— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) November 6, 2023
Dismissed
Kusal mendis dismissed on19#BANvSL #SLvsBAN pic.twitter.com/kGtwgJ6tru— ANANT 🇮🇳 (@Akk_vk18) November 6, 2023