SL vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Mathews shows Shakib his time is up to complete poetic revenge
Angelo Mathews gives Shakib Al Hasan a send off after scalping the key wicket|
ICC
As the saying goes, revenge is always sweeter, a feeling Angelo Mathews paid testament to on Monday. In the latest iteration of the Nagin derby which was on the brink of boiling over, the veteran scalped Shakib Al Hasan and gave him a fitting send-off after being timed out earlier in the game.
Bangladesh managed to pull together a rare clinical performance at Arun Jaitely performance in an otherwise horrendous World Cup performance as just 69 runs stood between them and victory with more than 16 overs in hand. With semi-final qualification out of the equation for both sides, pride and possible Champions Trophy qualification was all the two teams had to play for but the intensity of the game did not let betray the fact. Tensions ran high throughout the fixture, in what has come to be labelled as the Nagin derby, and things truly came to a head in the 32nd over.
Tigers' skipper Shakib Al Hasan was batting on 82 off just 64 deliveries, the out-of-form batter having steered his side from murky waters into winning territory with a brilliant knock, when Angelo Mathews took the ball in hand. The narrative for the clash had been building right from the first innings when the Sri Lankan became the first batter in international cricket history to be timed out after his Bangladeshi counterpart refused to rescind the appeal. Early on in Shakib's innings as well, the all-rounder had tried to come out all guns ablaze against the medium pacer and even presented a simple catch in the process only for the Lions to let the opportunity slip. However, Mathews eventually did have the last laugh as Shakib failed to read his off-cutter and got a leading edge that popped up innocously in the air and Charith Asalanka fulfilled his role in the saga with a good diving catch.
Mathews, who had been left fuming about his dismissal earlier, made sure to let Shakib know his feelings as he stared at him purposefully while he trotted off before tapping on an imaginary watch on his wrist indicating Shakib's time was up. The fired-up bowler got rid of the well-set Najmul Shanto for 90 as well in his very next over to invite Sri Lanka back into the game, setting Twitterati abuzz with a host of reactions.
