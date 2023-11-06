SL vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Mathews shows Shakib his time is up to complete poetic revenge

Tigers' skipper Shakib Al Hasan was batting on 82 off just 64 deliveries, the out-of-form batter having steered his side from murky waters into winning territory with a brilliant knock, when Angelo Mathews took the ball in hand. The narrative for the clash had been building right from the first innings when the Sri Lankan became the first batter in international cricket history to be timed out after his Bangladeshi counterpart refused to rescind the appeal. Early on in Shakib's innings as well, the all-rounder had tried to come out all guns ablaze against the medium pacer and even presented a simple catch in the process only for the Lions to let the opportunity slip. However, Mathews eventually did have the last laugh as Shakib failed to read his off-cutter and got a leading edge that popped up innocously in the air and Charith Asalanka fulfilled his role in the saga with a good diving catch.