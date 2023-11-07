AUS vs AFG | Twitter chants 'instant karma' as spiderman Ikram's blinder overcomes bizarre stump antics

Rashid pitched a delivery on length at off-stump to Mitchell Starc that zipped off the surface with just a hint of turn away from the southpaw. The tailender had evidently failed to read the delivery and could only meekly present a straight bat off the backfoot, hoping to somehow avoid the danger. The tactic seemed to work as the ball missed his outside edge by a whisker before firing into Ikram Alikhil's gloves but little did he know the action that was about to follow. The wicket-keeper failed to gather the pacey ball cleanly initially as it bobbed out of his gloves and away from the pitch, provoking him to instantly throw his body into a full-length dive. Even though he somehow got to the ball, it eluded his grasp once again but in a heroic effort, Alikhil clasped the ball with one hand against his chest while hanging mid-air and held on to the white rock even as he made impact with the floor.