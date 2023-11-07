AUS vs AFG | Twitter goes wild as Warner engages in heated exchange with ex-IPL teammate Rashid

Afghanistan batted first in the encounter against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium and posted 291 runs on the board, riding on a sensational century from Ibrahim Zadran and a blistering cameo by Rashid Khan. During the chase, the Aussies were rocked early, losing Travis Head in the second over itself. As David Warner and Mitchell Marsh tried to rebuild the innings, the southpaw was involved in a fierce altercation with Rashid.