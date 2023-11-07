More Options

AUS vs AFG | Twitter goes wild as Warner engages in heated exchange with ex-IPL teammate Rashid

AUS vs AFG | Twitter goes wild as Warner engages in heated exchange with ex-IPL teammate Rashid

10265

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Rashid Khan and David Warner involved in a battle of words amidst riding tensions in Mumbai

|

David Warner and Rashid Khan are two icons of the game and were key figures in the success of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad during its glory years. However, when Australia clashed with Afghanistan, the two found themselves on opposite sides of the battle line and a war of words followed.

Afghanistan batted first in the encounter against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium and posted 291 runs on the board, riding on a sensational century from Ibrahim Zadran and a blistering cameo by Rashid Khan. During the chase, the Aussies were rocked early, losing Travis Head in the second over itself. As David Warner and Mitchell Marsh tried to rebuild the innings, the southpaw was involved in a fierce altercation with Rashid.

After the fourth over of the innings, Warner while returning to his crease was seen exchanging words with Rashid. While the Afghan spinner seemed to be in the mood for some friendly banter, Warner did not appear pleased with what was being said, agitation writ large on his face.

The veteran Australian batter being fired up by his former IPL teammate was a rare sight to see and thus, the incident sent social media into a frenzy.

Can anyone tell us what actually happened there!

David Warnerrrr Pushpa Rajjjjj!!!

What happened exactly?

Sounds very interesting!

No fighting!

Hahahaha!😂😂😂

Let's decide it?

LOL!

Heated scenes!

Maza le rh bhai tum?

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all