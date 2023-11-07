More Options

AUS vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Alex Wharf’s delayed verdict leaves Starc and Shahidi bewildered

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Hashmatullah Shahidi looked in fine fettle on Tuesday

The umpire’s role in the smooth passage of a cricket match is paramount and they have to be on their toes, making the right calls and that too instantly. In the clash between Australia and Afghanistan, Alex Wharf’s delayed decision was a cause of perplexity and created a lot of buzz online.

Afghanistan opted to bat first in the encounter against Australia at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. After Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed in the powerplay, Ibrahim Zadran led Afghanistan’s charge with the bat and notched up steady partnerships with Rahmat Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. When Zadran and Shahidi were battling it out against the  Australian bowlers, there was an instance when the umpire’s hesitant decision caused a lot of confusion among the players of both camps.

During the second ball of the 36th over, Mitchell Starc bowled an inswinger on good length to Shahidi and the delivery went past both the batter and leg stump. However, umpire Alex Wharf did not signal wide right away. Shahidi, hoping for a wide call, looked at the umpire puzzled seeing which Wharf signalled him to be patient. The fact that the umpire did not make an instant call left Pat Cummins and Starc bewildered too and the left-arm pacer, while going back to his mark, inquired if the ball brushed the pad. After responding to Starc, Wharf eventually deemed the delivery as wide, the delay presumably owing to anticipation of a potential DRS review by Australia.

The whole incident hogged a lot of limelight and many fans expressed their thoughts on the same on Twitter.

