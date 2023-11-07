AUS vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Alex Wharf’s delayed verdict leaves Starc and Shahidi bewildered

During the second ball of the 36th over, Mitchell Starc bowled an inswinger on good length to Shahidi and the delivery went past both the batter and leg stump. However, umpire Alex Wharf did not signal wide right away. Shahidi, hoping for a wide call, looked at the umpire puzzled seeing which Wharf signalled him to be patient. The fact that the umpire did not make an instant call left Pat Cummins and Starc bewildered too and the left-arm pacer, while going back to his mark, inquired if the ball brushed the pad. After responding to Starc, Wharf eventually deemed the delivery as wide, the delay presumably owing to anticipation of a potential DRS review by Australia.