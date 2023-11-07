AUS vs AFG | Twitter reacts as DRS gives dejected Maxwell new lease of life

On the second delivery of the 22nd over, Noor Ahmad bowled a stock ball on good length turning into Maxwell that went on to hit the batter’s front pad below the knee roll. Afghanistan players went up in loud appeal and the umpire deemed the batter out. Even though Maxwell sent the decision upstairs, the Aussie batter had little hope of the decision being overturned and started walking back to the pavilion before the result was even broadcast. But interestingly, ball-tracking showed that the ball after pitching in line with the leg stump had bounced over the stumps. Thus, the decision was reversed and Maxwell returned to bat while Adam Zampa, who had already begun to make his way onto the playing surface, retraced his steps to the dugout.