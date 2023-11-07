AUS vs AFG | Twitter reacts as DRS gives dejected Maxwell new lease of life
Glenn Maxwell's razor sharp focus as he prepares to reverse sweep a ball|
circket.com.au
DRS has been a boon for players and has changed the game for the better, aiding umpires in making the right decision. The technology had its presence felt in the 2023 World Cup game between Australia and Afghanistan in Mumbai when Glenn Maxwell survived courtesy of a seemingly hopeless review.
Afghanistan posted 291 runs on the board against Australia on Tuesday with Ibrahim Zadran notching up a spectacular century. Australia, in response, had a miserable time with the bat and were left reeling at 91/7 within 20 overs. However, Glenn Maxwell offered spectacular resistance, notching up a half-century to keep Australia in the hunt. His innings was inches away at one point from suffering an early end, if not for DRS.
On the second delivery of the 22nd over, Noor Ahmad bowled a stock ball on good length turning into Maxwell that went on to hit the batter’s front pad below the knee roll. Afghanistan players went up in loud appeal and the umpire deemed the batter out. Even though Maxwell sent the decision upstairs, the Aussie batter had little hope of the decision being overturned and started walking back to the pavilion before the result was even broadcast. But interestingly, ball-tracking showed that the ball after pitching in line with the leg stump had bounced over the stumps. Thus, the decision was reversed and Maxwell returned to bat while Adam Zampa, who had already begun to make his way onto the playing surface, retraced his steps to the dugout.
The incident created a lot of buzz on social media and Twitterati expressed their thoughts on the same.
