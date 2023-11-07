AUS vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Maxwell plays greatest ODI knock ever to pull off impossible chase
Glenn Maxwell rejoices after completing his double ton and taking Australia across the line|
cricket.com.au
Glenn Maxwell played an innings for the ages to help Australia clinch a sensational come-from-behind win over Afghanistan on Tuesday. After restricting Afghanistan to 291, Australia rode on Maxwell’s magnificent double-century to win the game by three wickets with 19 balls to spare.
After opting to bat first, Afghanistan were off to a sedate start against Australia and scored 46 runs in the first powerplay, losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz along the way. But Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah ensured the opposition bowlers were kept at bay and amassed 53 in the next ten overs, with Zadran bringing up his half-century. Rahmat was dismissed with 121 on the board but Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi notched up a steady 52-run stand to keep the innings on track before the Afghan skipper was sent packing. After cameos from Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammed Nabi, Zadran went on to notch up a magnificent century, becoming the first Afghan batter to reach the landmark in a World Cup game. Zadran alongside Rashid Khan inflicted carnage on the opposition at the fag end of the innings and clobbered 55 runs in the final four overs to propel their team to 291.
Chasing 292 on a batting-friendly Wankhede wicket, Australia were rattled early, losing Travis Head in the second over. Mitchell Marsh tried to counterattack but Afghanistan pacers put up a show with the ball, leaving the Aussies in a spot of bother at 49/4 in the ninth over. Australia continued to lose wickets at regular intervals with Afghan spinners dictating terms and as a result, the five-time World champions were staring down the barrel at the 19-over mark on 95/7. However, Glenn Maxwell took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and notched up a blistering 76-ball century with Pat Cummins playing a supporting role to bring Australia back into the game. After guiding Australia to 200 in 35 overs, Maxwell continued the onslaught despite battling cramps and brought up his 150 in 106 balls, making the required rate under six with 47 more runs to get. Maxwell eventually went on to smash a double ton to pilot Australia across the line in 46.5 overs, finishing the game with three sixes and a boundary to take his total haul to 21 fours and 10 maximums respectively. With the incredible win, Australia have booked a ticket to the knockout stages and have left Afghanistan’s semi-final hopes dangling by a thread.
Celebrated on a single!
November 7, 2023
He is the man!
WHOLE WANKHEDE CROWD BOWING DOWN TO GLENN MAXWELL....!!!! pic.twitter.com/mWmCkO9Rnh— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2023
Magical Maxwell!
The whole dressing room is in shock, how did Maxwell produce this. pic.twitter.com/llHsIfXe3N— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2023
What a day! What a game! What a player!!!!
This is a warrior innings by Glenn Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/gq9cQavphM— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2023
True that!
Catches win matches#Australia #AUSvAFG #AUSvsAFG #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/HTOo6J9Er1— udZ (@Gunasinghe24900) November 7, 2023
True warrior!
Herschelle Gibbs retired hurt when South Africa was about to win but South Africa lost at the end.— Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 7, 2023
Glenn Maxwell didn't get retired hurt even in ultimate pain, Australia has qualified for Semis at the end.
Difference.#AUSvsAFG pic.twitter.com/KGBTLJZTyb
What a game everyone witnessed today!
Fabulous win by Australia tonight, powerful punches by #maxi.— hari krishna (@sainikhari131) November 7, 2023
No runs only boundaries❤️#AUSvsAFG#maxwell pic.twitter.com/ToiJxJZKN9
Mindblowing!
This unbelievable unimaginable innings by @Gmaxi_32 will be remembered for ages...— BAADSHAHVV (@baadshahvv) November 7, 2023
Single handedly made Australia win 🛐
Great players are there to make history!
He was down.— பாபு ரவி🎭 (@Babu__R) November 7, 2023
He was in pain.
He came in when winning hopes shattered.
He had the option to go back due to pain.
Glenn Maxwell said, I WILL WIN IT FOR AUSTRALIA....!!!!#AUSvsAFG #Maxwell pic.twitter.com/mw0O5mKmEh
Just WOW!
GLENN MAXWELL!! WHAT!! HOW!! What a way to win it for Australia..Well played Afghanistan..@Gmaxi_32 you are unreal!! ✨️✨️— Samir Jha 🐶 (@samirjha1525) November 7, 2023
Sheer carnage!
Maxwell is a magician, not an ordinary mortal, single-handedly guided Australia to an incredible 3-W win over Afg against all odds, with a scintillating 201* !#ODIWorldCup2023— Parthasarathy Chaganty (@pchaganty) November 7, 2023