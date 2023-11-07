AUS vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Maxwell plays greatest ODI knock ever to pull off impossible chase

Chasing 292 on a batting-friendly Wankhede wicket, Australia were rattled early, losing Travis Head in the second over. Mitchell Marsh tried to counterattack but Afghanistan pacers put up a show with the ball, leaving the Aussies in a spot of bother at 49/4 in the ninth over. Australia continued to lose wickets at regular intervals with Afghan spinners dictating terms and as a result, the five-time World champions were staring down the barrel at the 19-over mark on 95/7. However, Glenn Maxwell took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and notched up a blistering 76-ball century with Pat Cummins playing a supporting role to bring Australia back into the game. After guiding Australia to 200 in 35 overs, Maxwell continued the onslaught despite battling cramps and brought up his 150 in 106 balls, making the required rate under six with 47 more runs to get. Maxwell eventually went on to smash a double ton to pilot Australia across the line in 46.5 overs, finishing the game with three sixes and a boundary to take his total haul to 21 fours and 10 maximums respectively. With the incredible win, Australia have booked a ticket to the knockout stages and have left Afghanistan’s semi-final hopes dangling by a thread.