AUS vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Stoinis' arrogance turns into shock after third umpire rules his catch illegal

Afghanistan managed to pace their innings as per the conventional ODI template to post a target of 292 for Australia at the Wankhede. The last five overs of their innings cost over 60 runs to the Kangaroos, largely due to Rashid Khan's 18-ball blitzkrieg of 35 which included two maximums and a boundary in the final over. However, the men from Down Under had a great opportunity to limit the damage with the batter essentially seeming to be a goner in the 48th over, only for a bizarre sequence of events to follow.