ENG vs NED | Twitter in splits as legs-akimbo Root gets nutmegged and left with 'tail' between his legs

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Joe Root was not only dismissed but left thoroughly embarrassed on Wednesday

In the modern era, batters often come up with creative shots to put the opposition bowlers under the pump but at times, the innovativeness results in their downfall. Such was the case on Wednesday when Joe Root’s bid to play a reserve scoop ended with him getting knocked out in an ugly manner.

England opted to bat first against the Netherlands in Pune and got off to a brisk start before Jonny Bairstow was sent back into the hut. Nevertheless, Dawid Malan and Joe Root showed their class and kept the scorecard ticking. However, just when things were looking up, Root who has not been at his best in the World Cup so far, had an ugly dismissal which created a lot of buzz online.

On the second ball of the 21st over, Root, who had collected a boundary with the reverse scoop earlier in the innings, tried to do the same against Logan van Beek’s good-length delivery at the stumps and stood laterally with feet relatively wide apart. However, in a bid to be cheeky, he got himself into an awkward position and the ball didn’t bounce as per Root’s expectation. As a result, the van Beek’s delivery flicked the inside of his thigh pad and sneaked through his legs before crashing into the stumps. 

The ridiculous visual of Root getting nutmegged playing a reverse scoop with his bat lodged between his legs quickly set Twitter ablaze with reactions.

