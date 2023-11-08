ENG vs NED | Twitter in splits as legs-akimbo Root gets nutmegged and left with 'tail' between his legs
Joe Root was not only dismissed but left thoroughly embarrassed on Wednesday|
In the modern era, batters often come up with creative shots to put the opposition bowlers under the pump but at times, the innovativeness results in their downfall. Such was the case on Wednesday when Joe Root’s bid to play a reserve scoop ended with him getting knocked out in an ugly manner.
England opted to bat first against the Netherlands in Pune and got off to a brisk start before Jonny Bairstow was sent back into the hut. Nevertheless, Dawid Malan and Joe Root showed their class and kept the scorecard ticking. However, just when things were looking up, Root who has not been at his best in the World Cup so far, had an ugly dismissal which created a lot of buzz online.
On the second ball of the 21st over, Root, who had collected a boundary with the reverse scoop earlier in the innings, tried to do the same against Logan van Beek’s good-length delivery at the stumps and stood laterally with feet relatively wide apart. However, in a bid to be cheeky, he got himself into an awkward position and the ball didn’t bounce as per Root’s expectation. As a result, the van Beek’s delivery flicked the inside of his thigh pad and sneaked through his legs before crashing into the stumps.
The ridiculous visual of Root getting nutmegged playing a reverse scoop with his bat lodged between his legs quickly set Twitter ablaze with reactions.
This is embarrassing
November 8, 2023
What was that
Joe root wtf you were doing man 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fqETVeHAfe— 𝙎𝙧𝙞 (@SiriYex) November 8, 2023
Lol
Joe Root 😂 #ENGvNED #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/uXen1OnW9W— 🎭 (@AultarrEgo) November 8, 2023
Dismissed
England's abject World Cup summed up by Joe Root's dismissal. Just daft. #ENGvsNED #CWC2023— Jamie Alter 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) November 8, 2023
Name this shot
#EngvNed What kind of shot was that Joe root?— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) November 8, 2023
He tried to play the reverse flick with both legs open and then stopped mid way..
Ball went through his legs & Bowled!! pic.twitter.com/J8gNiQNerQ
But why!
#JoeRoot But... But whyy! #ENGvsNED— Deeban Chakravarthi (@DeebanChakrava7) November 8, 2023
Stupid reverse scoop
The reverse scoop shot played with sheer stupidity.— Deshraj Singh (@DeshrajH) November 8, 2023
Joe Root Stumps got rooted.#CWC23 #CWC2023 #ENGvsNED #ENGvNED #NEDvsENG #NEDvENG #MCAStadium #Pune #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/9JAhITUvPT
Embarrassing dismissal
Oh bhai, Joe Root. That's one of the most embarrassing dismissals.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 8, 2023
He gets out on his own shot
That has to be the most embarrassing way to get out. #joeroot #ENGvsNED— Melan 🐼 (@dravidmelan) November 8, 2023
What the hell
Joe Root?!! What the Hell was that?#ENGvNEDpic.twitter.com/ObM4U5OZzY— Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) November 8, 2023