ENG vs NED | Twitter reacts as England grind out vital 160-run win to keep Champions Trophy hopes alive

After winning the toss and opting to bat, England got off to a flying start thanks to Dawid Malan who set the tone with 87 off 74 as the team reached 133/1 in the 21st over. However, things went haywire when the opener was run out shortly after Joe Root was bowled through his legs attempting a reverse-ramp to end a 85-run stand as the innings went into a tailspin. The Netherlands thus chipped away through the middle to claim six wickets for 59 runs in a 15-over period which was an all too familiar batting collapse for the English that left them in deep trouble. However, Ben Stokes came to the rescue once again with a maiden World Cup ton and found a capable ally in Chris Woakes who scored a quick half-century. The two of them put on 129 for the seventh wicket and helped England plunder 124 off the last 10 overs to leave Netherlands needing to pull off their highest successful chase in ODIs.