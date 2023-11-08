ENG vs NED | Twitter reacts as England grind out vital 160-run win to keep Champions Trophy hopes alive
After being eliminated from the showpiece tournament, England ensured they remained in the hunt for the top eight with a second win at the ongoing World Cup. The English successfully defended a target of 339 at Pune against the Netherlands who replaced them at the bottom of the table.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, England got off to a flying start thanks to Dawid Malan who set the tone with 87 off 74 as the team reached 133/1 in the 21st over. However, things went haywire when the opener was run out shortly after Joe Root was bowled through his legs attempting a reverse-ramp to end a 85-run stand as the innings went into a tailspin. The Netherlands thus chipped away through the middle to claim six wickets for 59 runs in a 15-over period which was an all too familiar batting collapse for the English that left them in deep trouble. However, Ben Stokes came to the rescue once again with a maiden World Cup ton and found a capable ally in Chris Woakes who scored a quick half-century. The two of them put on 129 for the seventh wicket and helped England plunder 124 off the last 10 overs to leave Netherlands needing to pull off their highest successful chase in ODIs.
As Woakes and Willey get the new ball talking, the former got rid of Max O’Dowd in his third while the latter had Ackermann out for a duck by Willey, resulting in the lowest first powerplay total of 23 for the Dutch. Sybrand Engelbrecht and Wesley Barresi thereon stitched a fifty partnership but the asking rate kept climbing, crossing the eight runs per over mark. Once the partnership was broken courtesy of Barresi being run out, Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru kept hopes alive by rattling off a fifty partnership from just 38 balls but the end arrived sooner than expected for Holland. The much-needed wicket for England was delivered by Moeen Ali, triggering a collapse which saw five wickets for just 16 runs as Holland ended up all out for 179 runs.
England won
England Defeated Netherlands By 160 Runs 🔥#ENGvsNED pic.twitter.com/E1qA2spHFm— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) November 8, 2023
Sums up
Joe Root sums up England's journey in this world cup. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3uvY3gduV0— ∆ 🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) November 8, 2023
Player of the day
Ben Stokes becomes the first England player to score 10,000+ runs and pick 100+ wickets in international cricket. pic.twitter.com/aX1BkWGgRq— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 8, 2023
Maiden century
HUNDRED BY BEN STOKES....!!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 8, 2023
A superb century by Stokes in just 78 balls - a quality innings in Pune. A great way to end the World Cup campaign for him and England. pic.twitter.com/1UNjb0TsV6
Gets the first wicket
Moin Ali Gets the FIRST Wicket ✨#ENGvsNED #ENGvNED #NEDvENG #NEDvsENG #JoeRoot #BenStokes #ICCRankings #HarisRauf #IrfanPathan #ChampionsTrophy #Maxwell #ShubmanGill #BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 #ICCWorldCup2023 #icccricketworldcup2023 No.1 pic.twitter.com/IWjX8hAi3O— Nazia 🏏 💕 (@iamnazia15) November 8, 2023
Stands high
Ben Stokes— 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶(𝐸𝓃𝑔𝓁𝒾𝓈𝒽אᴾʳᵒᵗᵉᵃˢ)❤🫀 (@maria_X_cricket) November 8, 2023
stands high where the matters are big ❤️😍#ENGvsNED pic.twitter.com/cba0xYpjzW
Wrapping Dutch tail
Wrong one from Adil Rashid and he is wrapping Dutch tail...#ShubmanGill#BabarAzam #Siraj #England #ENGvsNED #BenStokes #NZLvsSL pic.twitter.com/EICBlRBGrj— Umair Wajid (@umairwajid1417) November 8, 2023
Departs
9th down, Aryan Dutt departs.#CWC23 #CWC2023 #ENGvsNED #ENGvNED #NEDvsENG #NEDvENG #MCAStadium #Pune #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/tSmCJoETZ1— Deshraj Singh (@DeshrajH) November 8, 2023
Won by 160 runs
#EngvsNed Finally Eng win a match by 160 runs 🥲🥲..— Gagori (@gagori_uin) November 8, 2023
Hope yehi form ab carry kare in their last match against padosis too 🤪
Finally it happened
Finally a Win for Eng🥹— HaiL RebelStar (@Hail_Rebel_Star) November 8, 2023
Jos fan inside me is happy🥺🖤#ENGvNED #ENGvsNED #CWC2023
Hopes alive
CHAMPIONS TROPHY HOPES ARE ALIVE FOR ENGLAND....!!!— NK Kapoor⁷ (@NkKapoor_04) November 8, 2023
- They move to 7th in the points table.#ENGvsNED #NEDvENG #ENGvNED pic.twitter.com/4u5c04z5FS