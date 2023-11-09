NZ vs SL | Twitter in splits as Williamson and Boult share laughs with incoming Mathews after timed out debacle
Angelo Mathews managed to survive a time out on Thursday but did not last very long at the crease|
When something occurs for the first time in 146 years, the matter unsurprisingly drags on in anticipation of the protagonist's actions in the aftermath. When Angelo Mathews thus walked out to bat on Thursday for the first time to bat after being timed out against Bangladesh, hilarity ensued.
Sri Lanka's batting collapsed like a house of cards against New Zealand in Bangalore in a crucial game for both sides with the latter hoping to seal a semi-final spot while the former contend for Champions Trophy qualification. The Lions lost five wickets in the first powerplay itself, meaning number six batter Angelo Mathews had to walk in to abt as early as the ninth over itself. Despite all the chaos that was occurring in the encounter, for a moment the spotlight was thoroughly focused on Angelo Mathews for reasons beyond the ongoing encounter.
The veteran's batting services were called upon in a similarly troublesome situation in the previous game against Bangladesh where the side had whittled down to 135/4. However, Mathews had to bizarrely depart without facing a ball on that occasion after becoming the first batter to be timed out in international cricket in the sport's 146 year history. He thus ensured there were no such lapses on Thursday, trotting onto the field with ample time to spare. As he walked past Trent Boult, the two exchanged some words before breaking into a laugh before making his way to the pitch where Kane Williamson was waiting to welcome him. The Kiwi skipper whispered something to the 35-years-old, provoking a fit of laughter from his counterpart, with Mathews presumably being teased for the previous game's antics.
Twitterati was quick to join in on the on-field laughter as they flooded social media with a host of reactions.
Kane Williamson asking Angelo Mathews if he had checked his Helmet strap when he came to bat. 😂😂😂#NZvsSL #WorldCup2023india #ICCWorldCup #AngeloMatthews pic.twitter.com/cHbdneWEZ8— Saber (@SabirCafe) November 9, 2023
Kane Williamson and Angelo Mathews had a laugh on Timed Out Dismissal #NZvsSL #QudratKaNizam #SLvNZ pic.twitter.com/Xwbh6MB2F7— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) November 9, 2023
Kane Williamson asking Angelo Mathews if he had checked his Helmet strap when he came to bat. 😂😂😂#NZvsSL #WorldCup2023india #ICCWorldCup #AngeloMatthews#AngeloMathews #SLvsNZ— Shivam Shukla (@FollowBhiKarlo) November 9, 2023
Kane Williamson asking Angelo Mathews if he had checked his Helmet strap when he came to bat. 😂😂😂#NZvsSL #WorldCup2023india #ICCWorldCup #AngeloMatthews pic.twitter.com/k3eot84WhN— Mudasar Choudhary (@MudasarJatt) November 9, 2023
Trent Boult and Kane Williamson were teasing Angelo Mathews for his timed out dismissal#SLvsNZ#RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli #CWC23INDIA #abhiya #elvisha #abhisha #INDvsENG #CricketWorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/xzAooZZI9L— Virat Kohli(parody) (@harshraj5056) November 9, 2023
As Mathews walks in to bat, Trent Boult and Kane Williamson have a word with him. Mathews acknowledges with a smile. All good fun. No fun for Sri Lanka. They are four down inside nine overs. The two former captains now have to dug out the side from trouble.— Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) November 9, 2023
Kane Williamson Funny Chat about Timed OUT with Angelo Mathews when he came for batting #SLvsNZ #NZvsSL #AngeloMathews #kanewilliamson #CWC23 #timedout pic.twitter.com/dj0KSX0qDy— Shoby (@Cric_with_shoby) November 9, 2023
Kane williamson to Angelo mathews— Steve (@Dwhoisking) November 9, 2023
Take your time mate! We don't appeal here#SLvsNZ #NZvsSL #WorldCup2023india #AngeloMatthews pic.twitter.com/iJVIAW2k6k
What was williamson asking mathews?😂😂— Aryan kruger |🕊️ (@Aryanexists) November 9, 2023
Williamson Boult bhi Mjee le rhe thee Mathews ke when he was coming to bat— Virarsh (@Cheeku218) November 9, 2023