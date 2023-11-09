NZ vs SL | Twitter in splits as Williamson and Boult share laughs with incoming Mathews after timed out debacle

The veteran's batting services were called upon in a similarly troublesome situation in the previous game against Bangladesh where the side had whittled down to 135/4. However, Mathews had to bizarrely depart without facing a ball on that occasion after becoming the first batter to be timed out in international cricket in the sport's 146 year history. He thus ensured there were no such lapses on Thursday, trotting onto the field with ample time to spare. As he walked past Trent Boult, the two exchanged some words before breaking into a laugh before making his way to the pitch where Kane Williamson was waiting to welcome him. The Kiwi skipper whispered something to the 35-years-old, provoking a fit of laughter from his counterpart, with Mathews presumably being teased for the previous game's antics.