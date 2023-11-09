NZ vs SL | Twitter lauds clinical Kiwis for sweeping apart Lions by five wickets to effectively seal semis spot

With rain expected later in the day, New Zealand opted to bat first on a typical Bangalore surface. The Kiwis reaped rewards for their decision instantly as Pathum Nissanka was sent packing in the second over but fellow opener Kusal Perera remained undeterred as he sprayed the opposition attack all around the ground. However, by the time he rushed to his half-century off just 22 deliveries on the back of nine boundaries and two maximums, Trent Boult had worked his magic to scalp three quick wickets in a typical new ball burst that had been missing for him in the ongoing World Cup so far. Perera eventually succumbed as well, to Lockie Ferguson in the final over of the powerplay, leaving the Lions reeling at 70/5 at the end of the phase. Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva offered some brief resistance thereon with a partnership of 34 before edging one to Daryl Mitchell at first slip in successive Mitchell Santner overs. When Rachin Ravindra got rid of Dushmantha Chameera in the 33rd over to make it 128/9, a quick end to the innings looked inevitable for Sri Lanka. However, Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madhushanka dug in deep to add 43 for the final wicket, the former remaining unbeaten on 38 in 91 deliveries while the latter contributed 19 runs in 48 balls.