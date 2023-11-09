More Options

NZ vs SL | Twitter laughs as Latham goes from villian to hero in 60 seconds to give Kiwis perfect start

NZ vs SL | Twitter laughs as Latham goes from villian to hero in 60 seconds to give Kiwis perfect start

10856

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Catches win matches is an old saying in cricket and if a fielder latches onto the chance created by the bowler, he is a hero or else a villain. Tom Latham suffered a quick change of fortunes in the clash against Sri Lanka as the Kiwi wicket-keeper experienced both feelings in a matter of seconds.

New Zealand decided to put Sri Lanka into bat in a crunch game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.  Having lost their previous four games, the Blackcaps were in a must-win territory and needed to put their best foot forward against the Lankan Lions. Tim Southee handed his team the first breakthrough, sending the in-form Pathum Nissanka packing. However, the highlight of the wicket was Tom Latham’s redemption.

On the fourth ball of the second over, Kusal Perera tried to poke at Southee’s good-length delivery on the fifth stump line but the Sri Lankan batter was foxed by the extra bounce and got a thick outside edge. The ball travelled to the left of Latham and it seemed the Kiwi wicket-keeper would take the catch comfortably but it was not to be as he dropped a sitter and the batter scampered for a single. Southee was not pleased with this and neither was Latham himself. However, on the very next ball, Southee bowled a good length delivery again into the corridor of uncertainty and Pathum Nissanka got an outside edge as well. This time around, Latham made no mistake, taking the regulation catch with ease and redeeming himself.

The drama surrounding Latham hogged a lot of limelight and many fans took to Twitter to express their views on the same.

Villian to hero in 60 sec

Comeback

Not so often

Well dropped

Qudrat ka Nizam

Try 

In play

Wow

OUT

Easy drop

KKKK

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all