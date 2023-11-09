NZ vs SL | Twitter laughs as Latham goes from villian to hero in 60 seconds to give Kiwis perfect start

On the fourth ball of the second over, Kusal Perera tried to poke at Southee’s good-length delivery on the fifth stump line but the Sri Lankan batter was foxed by the extra bounce and got a thick outside edge. The ball travelled to the left of Latham and it seemed the Kiwi wicket-keeper would take the catch comfortably but it was not to be as he dropped a sitter and the batter scampered for a single. Southee was not pleased with this and neither was Latham himself. However, on the very next ball, Southee bowled a good length delivery again into the corridor of uncertainty and Pathum Nissanka got an outside edge as well. This time around, Latham made no mistake, taking the regulation catch with ease and redeeming himself.