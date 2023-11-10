SA vs AFG | Twitter goes gaga as Rassie's serene knock guides Proteas to well fought five-wicket win
Rassie van der Dussen anchored a successful South African chase with a gritty knock of 76|
South Africa edged past Afghanistan by five wickets in their last league clash of the 2023 World Cup on Friday in Ahmedabad. After the bowlers put up a clinical display to bowl out Afghanistan for 244, Rassie van der Dussen showed great composure to pilot the side to victory with 15 balls to spare.
After opting to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Afghanistan were off to a sedate start against South Africa, with the openers amassing 40 runs in eight overs. However, things went downhill quickly for the Afghan Tigers, losing three wickets in as many overs. The responsibility fell upon Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai’s shoulders to weather the storm, and they responded by notching up a steady half-century partnership but the Proteas bowlers showed their class to chip in with wickets at regular intervals, including the scalp of in-form Rahmat. With Afghanistan in a precarious situation at 116/6 in 28 overs, Omarzai shepherded the innings with immaculate maturity and stitched together crucial partnerships alongside Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad to steer Afghanistan past 200 in 46 overs, completing a magnificent half-century. At the fag end of the innings, the ace all-rounder piled onto his knock by taking the Proteas pacers to the cleaners and helped Afghanistan post 244 runs on the board while remaining unbeaten on 97 off 107 deliveries. Meanwhile, Gerald Coetzee was South Africa’s wrecker-in-chief, bagging a sensational four-wicket haul.
Chasing 245 on a tacky wicket, South Africa had a positive start, racking up 57 runs in the first powerplay, with Quinton de Kock playing the aggressor. However, Afghan bowlers dismissed both openers in quick succession to claw their way back into the game. Though Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram rebuilt the innings and steered the team to triple digits in the 21st over, Rashid weaved his magic, bagging the wickets of Markram and incoming batter Heinrich Klaasen to bring the match in balance. Nevertheless, Rassie and David Miller kept the scoreboard ticking to rescue their team from choppy waters, the former notching up a half-century. But just when the duo appeared to take the game away, Nabi got rid of Miller to make the match interestingly poised with 63 required off 77 balls. However, Rassie (76*) and Andile Phehlukwayo (39*) showed great temperament under pressure to take the chase deep before the later sealed matters with a boundary and two maximums in the 48th over. With the impressive outing, South Africa ensured they are high on confidence before their semi-final clash against Australia.
Best ever position
Afghanistan end their world cup campaign with the best ever position on the points table. Could have finished quite higher but it was not to be. But something to be proud of. #SAvsAFG— Mohit (@mohitkardiya) November 10, 2023
