Chasing 245 on a tacky wicket, South Africa had a positive start, racking up 57 runs in the first powerplay, with Quinton de Kock playing the aggressor. However, Afghan bowlers dismissed both openers in quick succession to claw their way back into the game. Though Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram rebuilt the innings and steered the team to triple digits in the 21st over, Rashid weaved his magic, bagging the wickets of Markram and incoming batter Heinrich Klaasen to bring the match in balance. Nevertheless, Rassie and David Miller kept the scoreboard ticking to rescue their team from choppy waters, the former notching up a half-century. But just when the duo appeared to take the game away, Nabi got rid of Miller to make the match interestingly poised with 63 required off 77 balls. However, Rassie (76*) and Andile Phehlukwayo (39*) showed great temperament under pressure to take the chase deep before the later sealed matters with a boundary and two maximums in the 48th over. With the impressive outing, South Africa ensured they are high on confidence before their semi-final clash against Australia.