SA vs AFG | Twitter in disbelief as Miller converts sitter into worldie with incredulous grab off his face
The difficulty of the catch can largely depend on how the potential catcher portrays it to be. David Miller provided a perfect example of the same on Friday when he made a sitter look extremely difficult with a mini circus act to eventually dismiss Rahmat Shah after several attempts.
Afghanistan started their innings promisingly in Ahmedabad but their momentum halted when they lost three wickets in quick succession. The pitch seemed sluggish, and the ball was turning significantly, allowing Maharaj to secure a wicket with his very first ball and claim another dismissal by removing Shahidi for just two runs to have Afghanistan reeling at 78/3 in 20 overs. As a consequence, the run-rate dipped, granting South Africa a stronger foothold in the game and that was when David Miller’s incredulous grab sent Rahmat Shah back to the pavilion.
On the fifth ball of the 24th over, Lungi Ngidi delivered a slightly back-of-a-length delivery to Rahmat who in response flung his bat hard at it to send the Kookaburra towards backward point. Miller seemed to have an easy catching opportunity with the white rock heading straight towards him at knee height but the veteran could not bend down in time and his attempted grab ricocheted off his legs. Some chaotic juggling ensued, including the ball bouncing off Miller's face as he desperately tried to get it under control until it finally stuck between his left hand's thumb and index finger while diving forward. Ngidi's reaction was more relieved than joyful as the ace fielder somehow managed to grab the catch even after making a meal out of the simple opportunity.
The excitement rippled through Twitter as fans celebrated Miller's amazing effort on the social platform.
