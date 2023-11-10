SA vs AFG | Twitter in disbelief as Miller converts sitter into worldie with incredulous grab off his face

On the fifth ball of the 24th over, Lungi Ngidi delivered a slightly back-of-a-length delivery to Rahmat who in response flung his bat hard at it to send the Kookaburra towards backward point. Miller seemed to have an easy catching opportunity with the white rock heading straight towards him at knee height but the veteran could not bend down in time and his attempted grab ricocheted off his legs. Some chaotic juggling ensued, including the ball bouncing off Miller's face as he desperately tried to get it under control until it finally stuck between his left hand's thumb and index finger while diving forward. Ngidi's reaction was more relieved than joyful as the ace fielder somehow managed to grab the catch even after making a meal out of the simple opportunity.