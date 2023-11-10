SA vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Andile exhibits even worse aim than his horrendous decision making to spare Afghans
Andile Phehlukwayo's missed run-out left him embarrassed on Friday|
Players under pressure making a mess of a golden opportunity to dismiss opposition batters is a tale as old as time. Unsurprisingly, one such instance occurred in the match between Afghanistan and South Africa on Friday when Andile Phehlukwayo missed an easy chance to dismiss Rahmat Shah.
Afghanistan had a steady start after opting to bat first in the clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium but they lost their way soon after, losing three wickets in quick succession after the eighth over. Nevertheless, Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai steadied the ship and notched up a well-controlled 51-run stand before Lungi Ngidi broke through. However, the partnership could have been broken earlier if not for an Andile Phehlukwayo horror run-out miss.
On the third delivery of the 23rd over, Azmatullah Omarzai lofted Phehlukwayo's good length delivery outside off stump over cover. Temba Bavuma, chasing the ball from mid-off, retrieved it from near the ropes and accurately threw the ball to the bowler who collected it cleanly a couple of yards behind the stumps. In the meanwhile, the Afghan duo had run two and were looking for a third, only to change their minds after reaching the middle of the pitch.
Phehlukwayo thus had a great chance to run out a stranded Rahmat Shah, having enough time to run to the stumps and dislodge the bails. However, after a hesitation-induced double take, the Proteas all-rounder finally attempted a direct hit in a bid to dismiss the Afghan batter. Incredibly, despite being an easy shoot at the stumps, Phehlukwayo failed to nail the throw and thus, an opportunity to dismiss in-form Rahmat went begging.
November 10, 2023
