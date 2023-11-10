SA vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Andile exhibits even worse aim than his horrendous decision making to spare Afghans

On the third delivery of the 23rd over, Azmatullah Omarzai lofted Phehlukwayo's good length delivery outside off stump over cover. Temba Bavuma, chasing the ball from mid-off, retrieved it from near the ropes and accurately threw the ball to the bowler who collected it cleanly a couple of yards behind the stumps. In the meanwhile, the Afghan duo had run two and were looking for a third, only to change their minds after reaching the middle of the pitch.