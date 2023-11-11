AUS VS BAN | Twitter reacts as Marsh’s century ensures Aussies finish group stage on winning note
Australia secured another emphatic win in their World Cup campaign on Saturday, triumphing over Bangladesh in Pune by 8 wickets. Having already qualified for the semis, they effortlessly chased down the target with more than five overs to spare, thanks to an unbeaten 177 from Mitchell Marsh.
While Australia won the toss and chose to chase on a good batting wicket in Pune, Bangladesh made an impressive start as after 10 overs, they were at 62 without loss. However, the game shifted within the next six overs when both openers were dismissed for 36. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was run out on 45, and Mahmudullah at 32 also fell victim to a run-out by Labuschagne to have the Tigers at 214/4. Nevertheless, Towhid Hridoy's exceptional innings of 74 was instrumental as Bangladesh crossed the 300-run mark for the first time in the tournament. Bangladesh concluded their innings at 306/8 after 50 overs with Sean Abbott and Marcus Stoinis combining well in the last four overs.
On to the chase, Australia saw Travis Head bowled by Taskin Ahmed in just the second over. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh began his innings aggressively as Australia concluded the powerplay at 58/1. Their momentum continued as they reached the 100-run mark within the second set of 10 overs, with Warner also achieving his half-century. However, Mustafizur Rahman soon eliminated Warner, expecting the tides to turn, but Mitchell Marsh hit his second century of this World Cup and his first at No.3 in ODI cricket. With Steve Smith also registering a half century, there were no further hiccups in Australia's chase as the duo cruised past the target in the 45th over.
Warming up
Marsh warming up well for his semi-final ton that would go in vain 😌 OK, bye.#AUSvsBAN #CWC23— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 11, 2023
Made my day smudge 🥺🤞🤍 #BANvsAUS #AUSvsBAN #CWC23 #Semifinals pic.twitter.com/OHruV7akCH— kakarot (@sa__heem) November 11, 2023
Good chasers
Australia Chased Two Best Run Chases in in last two games they are looking dangerous 🔥#AUSvsBAN— RAZZ S (@nameisrazz) November 11, 2023
Come on Marsh
C'mon Mitchell Marsh!— Dan Telford (@DCTelford) November 11, 2023
Maxi would have had 200 by now!
😆😆😆#AUSvsBAN #CWC23
Everything is a boundary
Everything marsh touching is going for a boundary.#AUSvsBAN #CWC23 #Warner #ShakibAlHasan #PAKvsENG #QudratKaNizam #MaxwellMagic— Johny Bava (@johnybava) November 11, 2023
Fan with a message
A fan holds a placard in support of mental health#AUSvsBAN #CWC23 #Warner #ShakibAlHasan #PAKvsENG #QudratKaNizam #MaxwellMagic— Johny Bava (@johnybava) November 11, 2023
ICC/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/8Pl28JjQ49
Mocking
From false appeals and cheating to timing batsmen out to mocking the opposition captain, Bangladesh will do anything to win... Except playing well. #AUSvsBAN— Abhijeet Deshpande (@unbollywood) November 11, 2023
Freak to watch
Absolutely freek to watch. Most happiest place of mine watching him scoring runs. #AUSvsBAN #SteveSmith #MitchMarsh pic.twitter.com/IxBSqCTQTv— Bholu (@VineetDwivedii) November 11, 2023
Happy to watch scoring
Absolutely freek to watch. Most happiest place of mine watching him scoring runs. #AUSvsBAN #SteveSmith #MitchMarsh pic.twitter.com/IxBSqCTQTv— Bholu (@VineetDwivedii) November 11, 2023
Peaking at right time
Australia peaking it's game at right time..!#AUSvsBAN— Akash Mishra (@AkashMishra7459) November 11, 2023
Australia on fire
#AUSvsBAN : 32nd ODI 5️⃣0️⃣ for Steve Smith! 👏🏏Australia on fire 🔥👏https://t.co/TSo8NvEFZX— Shreyoshi Guha (@ShreyoshiGuha) November 11, 2023