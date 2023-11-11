More Options

AUS VS BAN | Twitter reacts as Marsh’s century ensures Aussies finish group stage on winning note

Australia secured another emphatic win in their World Cup campaign on Saturday, triumphing over Bangladesh in Pune by 8 wickets. Having already qualified for the semis, they effortlessly chased down the target with more than five overs to spare, thanks to an unbeaten 177 from Mitchell Marsh.

While Australia won the toss and chose to chase on a good batting wicket in Pune, Bangladesh made an impressive start as after 10 overs, they were at 62 without loss. However, the game shifted within the next six overs when both openers were dismissed for 36. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was run out on 45, and Mahmudullah at 32 also fell victim to a run-out by Labuschagne to have the Tigers at 214/4. Nevertheless, Towhid Hridoy's exceptional innings of 74 was instrumental as Bangladesh crossed the 300-run mark for the first time in the tournament. Bangladesh concluded their innings at 306/8 after 50 overs with Sean Abbott and Marcus Stoinis combining well in the last four overs.

On to the chase, Australia saw Travis Head bowled by Taskin Ahmed in just the second over. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh began his innings aggressively as Australia concluded the powerplay at 58/1. Their momentum continued as they reached the 100-run mark within the second set of 10 overs, with Warner also achieving his half-century. However, Mustafizur Rahman soon eliminated Warner, expecting the tides to turn, but Mitchell Marsh hit his second century of this World Cup and his first at No.3 in ODI cricket. With Steve Smith also registering a half century, there were no further hiccups in Australia's chase as the duo cruised past the target in the 45th over.

