AUS VS BAN | Twitter reacts as Marsh’s century ensures Aussies finish group stage on winning note

While Australia won the toss and chose to chase on a good batting wicket in Pune, Bangladesh made an impressive start as after 10 overs, they were at 62 without loss. However, the game shifted within the next six overs when both openers were dismissed for 36. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was run out on 45, and Mahmudullah at 32 also fell victim to a run-out by Labuschagne to have the Tigers at 214/4. Nevertheless, Towhid Hridoy's exceptional innings of 74 was instrumental as Bangladesh crossed the 300-run mark for the first time in the tournament. Bangladesh concluded their innings at 306/8 after 50 overs with Sean Abbott and Marcus Stoinis combining well in the last four overs.