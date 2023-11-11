AUS vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Labuschagne exhibiting Superman skills to send Mahmudullah packing

Australia opted to bowl after winning the toss but Bangladesh got off to a solid start, reaching 62 without loss after the first ten overs, thanks to the strong batting of Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. However, the momentum shifted as Sean Abbott took the crucial wicket of Tanzid Hasan at 36, followed by Zampa dismissing Litton Das for the same score within five overs, removing both openers. After the dismissal of the openers, a slower partnership developed between Bangladesh's Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy. Unfortunately, the partnership was disrupted when the captain was run out at 45. This was followed by another decent partnership with Mahmudullah but he fell just like his captain.