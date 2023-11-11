AUS vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Labuschagne exhibiting Superman skills to send Mahmudullah packing
Australian cricket has a storied history of fielding excellence, often preventing runs before they're scored. Marnus Labuschagne's exceptional display reiterated their adeptness in this aspect, demonstrating remarkable fielding skills and adding successful runouts to the team's repertoire.
Australia opted to bowl after winning the toss but Bangladesh got off to a solid start, reaching 62 without loss after the first ten overs, thanks to the strong batting of Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. However, the momentum shifted as Sean Abbott took the crucial wicket of Tanzid Hasan at 36, followed by Zampa dismissing Litton Das for the same score within five overs, removing both openers. After the dismissal of the openers, a slower partnership developed between Bangladesh's Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy. Unfortunately, the partnership was disrupted when the captain was run out at 45. This was followed by another decent partnership with Mahmudullah but he fell just like his captain.
As the game progressed into the 36th over, both batsmen seemed comfortable and focused on scoring runs. The urgency to capitalize on quick singles was evident. While only managing to snatch a single until then, Hridoy pushed the ball towards cover, aiming for a swift run. However, Labuschagne anticipated the opportunity, swiftly collected the ball, and executed an underarm throw, hitting the stumps directly at the batting end. Despite Mahmudullah's desperate dive, he was unmistakably short of reaching his crease, leading to a remarkable run-out by the exceptional fielder.
Twitter was quick to notice the Aussie's dive and showed their reactions for the same.
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia throws the ball as he runs out Mahmudullah of Bangladesh. #CWC2023 #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/o1hM6f5BHR— Robert Cianflone (@Sportsnapper71) November 11, 2023
Another run-out! Brilliant direct hit from Labuschagne! He is making a huge difference.— ER Saif (@ERSaif14) November 11, 2023
There is no need to take this risky run! Mahmudullah world cup last innings end of 32 from 28!#CWC23 #AUSvsBAN pic.twitter.com/gAuzDyPPRs
Marnus Labuschagne's fielding has been World class in this World Cup. pic.twitter.com/OgMWkS5X2C— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 11, 2023
Mahmudullah at world cup— Abul Hasanat (@iamhasanat) November 11, 2023
A world cup legend.
Today End of his World cup Journey. pic.twitter.com/k5v0bYR6TR
Sucidal run.— ikhlaq ahmed (@ahmed_ikhlaq16) November 11, 2023
Mahmudullah run out (Labuschagne).
This is not going to server their purpose.#AUSvBAN #BANvsAUS #PAKvsENG #PAKvENG #BANGYEDAM #CWC2023 #ENGvPAK https://t.co/JutfdIel5K pic.twitter.com/XGKU9PeLJv
0 four, 3 SIXES. 🔥— Shihab 🇮🇳🇧🇩🇵🇰 (@nahidulhasans) November 11, 2023
What a comeback story it has been for Mahmudullah in this World Cup and what could be his last ever ODI world cup match…👏🏻#BANvsAUS #CricketWorldCup2023 #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/HhHlN4ATPB
Mahmudullah and Towhid Hridoy were both enterprising#AUSvsBAN #CWC23 #Warner #ShakibAlHasan #PAKvsENG #QudratKaNizam #Maxwell— Johny Bava (@johnybava) November 11, 2023
ICC/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/JZm1uOy0YL
One more runout. Mahmudullah was playing so well!!— aman (@bilateral_bully) November 11, 2023
Peak Stupidity!!! #AUSvBAN https://t.co/NtlzkkPPiM