AUS vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Labuschagne exhibiting Superman skills to send Mahmudullah packing

Australian cricket has a storied history of fielding excellence, often preventing runs before they're scored. Marnus Labuschagne's exceptional display reiterated their adeptness in this aspect, demonstrating remarkable fielding skills and adding successful runouts to the team's repertoire.

Australia opted to bowl after winning the toss but Bangladesh got off to a solid start, reaching 62 without loss after the first ten overs, thanks to the strong batting of Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. However, the momentum shifted as Sean Abbott took the crucial wicket of Tanzid Hasan at 36, followed by Zampa dismissing Litton Das for the same score within five overs, removing both openers. After the dismissal of the openers, a slower partnership developed between Bangladesh's Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy. Unfortunately, the partnership was disrupted when the captain was run out at 45. This was followed by another decent partnership with Mahmudullah but he fell just like his captain. 

As the game progressed into the 36th over, both batsmen seemed comfortable and focused on scoring runs. The urgency to capitalize on quick singles was evident. While only managing to snatch a single until then, Hridoy pushed the ball towards cover, aiming for a swift run. However, Labuschagne anticipated the opportunity, swiftly collected the ball, and executed an underarm throw, hitting the stumps directly at the batting end. Despite Mahmudullah's desperate dive, he was unmistakably short of reaching his crease, leading to a remarkable run-out by the exceptional fielder.

Twitter was quick to notice the Aussie's dive and showed their reactions for the same. 

