ENG vs PAK | Twitter reacts as England bow out of World Cup with handsome 93-run win over Pakistan

Opting to bat first in their last match of the campaign, England's openers finally delivered in tandem to race away to 72 for no loss in the first powerplay. Even after Dawid Malan eventually departed for 31, Jonny Bairstow motored on to register just his second half-century of the tournament before Haris Rauf made it 108/2 in the 19th over. Middle-order talismans Joe Root and Ben Stokes, for once spared the horrors of facing the new ball as has been the norm in the World Cup so far, made the most of their opportunity in the form of a run-a-ball partnership of 132 with Stokes playing the aggressor. The Test skipper struck 11 boundaries and two maximums in his 76-ball 84 while Root accumulated 60 and even though the two departed in quick succession, the stage was set at 257/4 with seven and a half overs to go. Rapid cameos from Jos Buttler and Harry Brook followed while retirement-bound David Willey provided the final flourish to ensure England ended on 338/9, despite Rauf's three-wicket haul and Mohammad Wasim's double blow in the final over.