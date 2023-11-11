ENG vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Rizwan flailing his hand in dismay after Babar ends World Cup without a ton
Gus Atkinson was ecstatic after scalping Babar Azam who looked in good nick|
ECB
In recent years, Pakistan's white-ball success has been built on the back of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, a fact the duo seems to be well aware of. Thus, it was no surprise that the former expressed vehement disappointment when his skipper failed to capitalize on yet another good start.
England managed to tame a tricky Eden Gardens deck on Saturday to post a formidable total of 338/9 at the end of their 50 overs, effectively ending Pakistan's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. The Men in Green nevertheless seemed intent on capping off their World Cup campaign with a victory but failed to execute their plans with the bat, losing both openers within three overs. However, as has been the norm, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam dug in deep to bail their team out of trouble, bringing up a half-century stand in the 14th over. Just when they seemed to be gaining rhythm, disaster struck for the Asian contingent.
Gus Atkinson attempted to bump the Pakistan skipper in the 14th over and Babar instinctively threw his hands at the ball, attempting to pull it fiercely. However, he failed to connect properly and the ball landed right in the hands of Adil Rashid at catching midwicket, thus getting out in such fashion for the third time in the tournament. While Babar remained calm in the difficult moment, Rizwan let his emotions overwhelm him as he threw his hand up in the air, evidently frustrated at the soft dismissal at a crucial moment.
Twitterati was quick to criticize Babar for his disappointing tournament while sending Rizwan their consolations.
Another disappointment
November 11, 2023
LOL
Aise babar Sunday subah match khelte hai india mein. https://t.co/NPBrDSUbP9— शांतनु (@WhyShantanu) November 11, 2023
Not good
Pakistan under Babar Azam:— Aman (@Amanmalik778) November 11, 2023
2021 T20 WC - Knocked out in the Semis.
2022 Asia Cup - Lost the Final.
2022 T20 WC - Lost the Final.
2023 Asia Cup - Knocked Out in the Super 4.
2023 Cricket World Cup - Knocked out in the Group Stages.#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/X7XoJXUNi8
True
"Sorry Virat Kohli fans, but Babar Azam waste so much balls"#PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/tv1qCUAgyr— Rashid Ali (@RashidAliBashir) November 11, 2023
A CWC to forget
Babar Azam in World Cup 2023:— im_Noman (@Noman_Mantoo) November 11, 2023
5(18), 10(15), 50(58), 18(14), 74(92), 50(65), 9(16), 66*(63) & 38(45).
A World Cup to forget for Babar.
The last
Probably his last innings as Pakistan captain. But you'll always remain captain for me Babar— Saeed Khan (@SAEEDKHAN109) November 11, 2023
Call me babarson or whatever but I'm so obsessed with this guy. He is our pride and second most successful captain in the history of 🇵🇰
Tum ko kia pta kia ho tum mere liye🫀✨#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/RVE08wcs5t
Interesting
Kohli in first 2 WCs:— Babar Azam (@Babar_AzamPak) November 11, 2023
17 matches
587 runs
42 average
82 strike rate
3 scores of 50+
Babar Azam in first 2 WCs:
17 matches
794 runs
53 average
86 strike rate
8 scores of 50+
But according to L Fcs Babar has failed bcz his standards are too high #BabarAzam𓃵 #Captaincy #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/bcxubmfHNR
Good time utilisation
#PakistanCricketTeam Babar Shaheen #PAKvENG #ByeByePakistan #PAKvsENG— LishOo Ahmad ☘️🤍 (@Lishoo_Ahmad) November 11, 2023
“Dono apne ghr walon aur rishtidaron se poch lete hein agr unhein India se kuch mangwana ho to phir chlte hein saath mein shopping pr” pic.twitter.com/FWSqgDSPho
The great
Perhaps the last time as CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM. I'm sure you'll be a great batsman if not captain. Something more is for you besides captaincy. Greatness as a player❤️#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/4nu8X4fd2F— f.ہاہا.d (@foramenescape) November 11, 2023
Sad
🚨 There is no ODI cricket for Pakistan for a year. Currently, Babar Azam is No.2 in rankings. He will go down and down without even playing.— Khudae Noor (@khudaenoor11) November 11, 2023
He will leave his captaincy from ODI and T20. Not good days ahead for Babar Azam.#BabarAzam𓃵 | #PAKvsENG#BabaerAzam #PakvsENG pic.twitter.com/lrr0OdvfDB