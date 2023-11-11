More Options

ENG vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Rizwan flailing his hand in dismay after Babar ends World Cup without a ton

Gus Atkinson was ecstatic after scalping Babar Azam who looked in good nick

In recent years, Pakistan's white-ball success has been built on the back of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, a fact the duo seems to be well aware of. Thus, it was no surprise that the former expressed vehement disappointment when his skipper failed to capitalize on yet another good start.

England managed to tame a tricky Eden Gardens deck on Saturday to post a formidable total of 338/9 at the end of their 50 overs, effectively ending Pakistan's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. The Men in Green nevertheless seemed intent on capping off their World Cup campaign with a victory but failed to execute their plans with the bat, losing both openers within three overs. However, as has been the norm, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam dug in deep to bail their team out of trouble, bringing up a half-century stand in the 14th over. Just when they seemed to be gaining rhythm, disaster struck for the Asian contingent.

Gus Atkinson attempted to bump the Pakistan skipper in the 14th over and Babar instinctively threw his hands at the ball, attempting to pull it fiercely. However, he failed to connect properly and the ball landed right in the hands of Adil Rashid at catching midwicket, thus getting out in such fashion for the third time in the tournament. While Babar remained calm in the difficult moment, Rizwan let his emotions overwhelm him as he threw his hand up in the air, evidently frustrated at the soft dismissal at a crucial moment.

Twitterati was quick to criticize Babar for his disappointing tournament while sending Rizwan their consolations. 

