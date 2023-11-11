ENG vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Rizwan flailing his hand in dismay after Babar ends World Cup without a ton

England managed to tame a tricky Eden Gardens deck on Saturday to post a formidable total of 338/9 at the end of their 50 overs, effectively ending Pakistan's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. The Men in Green nevertheless seemed intent on capping off their World Cup campaign with a victory but failed to execute their plans with the bat, losing both openers within three overs. However, as has been the norm, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam dug in deep to bail their team out of trouble, bringing up a half-century stand in the 14th over. Just when they seemed to be gaining rhythm, disaster struck for the Asian contingent.