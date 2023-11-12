IND vs NED | Twitter and Virat Kohli in splits as Suryakumar Yadav’s freestyle swim saves boundary

However, the funniest moment of the day occurred on the last ball of the eighth over when SKY made a simple fielding effort look much harder than it actually was. Mohammed Shami decided to offer Colin Ackermann some width on the last ball and the batter was more than happy to capiltalize on it. The Dutch batter hit the ball through cover point piercing the gap as Suryakumar Yadav decided to chase it down. The Indian star looked certain to get to the ball but for some reason, he decided to slide way to early leaving him short of the ball. However, the pace on the ball was so slow, that SKY decided to swim on grass to get to the ball and managed to save a run for his side.