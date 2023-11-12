IND vs NED | Twitter and Virat Kohli in splits as Suryakumar Yadav’s freestyle swim saves boundary
With India looking like a million bucks at the ongoing World Cup, they seem have found new ways of entertaining themselves during games. Against the Netherlands, Suryakumar Yadav made a mess of a simple boundary save before redeeming himself by adding a touch of swimming to the routine.
In the final group game of the World Cup, India showcased the full potential of their batting arsenal with two centuries and three half-centuries in the first innings. That helped them amass a massive 410 in the first innings - the country’s second-highest score in the World Cup. While the Indian bowlers were expected to run the last-placed team ragged, the Netherlands put up a better fight than both Sri Lanka and South Africa after Wesley Barresi was dismissed early.
However, the funniest moment of the day occurred on the last ball of the eighth over when SKY made a simple fielding effort look much harder than it actually was. Mohammed Shami decided to offer Colin Ackermann some width on the last ball and the batter was more than happy to capiltalize on it. The Dutch batter hit the ball through cover point piercing the gap as Suryakumar Yadav decided to chase it down. The Indian star looked certain to get to the ball but for some reason, he decided to slide way to early leaving him short of the ball. However, the pace on the ball was so slow, that SKY decided to swim on grass to get to the ball and managed to save a run for his side.
Seeing this, the Twitterati and Virat Kohli could not hold back their emotions as the latter was seen chuckling on the field while the former decided to use their favorite Social Media site to poke fun at the India interational.
