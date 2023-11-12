IND vs NED | Twitter celebrates as Virat Kohli claims wicket for the first time in almost a decade
Part-time bowlers have a tendency to shock fans by getting their team a breakthrough when they are struggling to get one. Against the Netherlands, Virat Kohli managed to claim his first wicket since 2014 as he enticed Scott Edwards to nick a ball much to the delight of fans at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
With India facing off against the Netherlands in Bengaluru and Kohli just one century away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record, many had expected to witness history. While it was not to be the day that the King usurped the God, there were records broken nonetheless as India scored a massive 410 runs in the first innings. Kohli, though, was determined to have his moment in his ‘home ground’.
With Scott Edwards and Sybrand Engelbrecht not allowing the Indian bowlers any chances, Rohit Sharma decided to hand the ball to Kohli. The former Indian skipper managed to get an edge from Engelbrecht’s blade in his first over but in the absence of a slip, the ball rolled away for a boundary. Rohit was undeterred as he threw Kohli the ball for another over and on the third ball, the RCB man sent the Chinnaswamy into a frenzy. Kohli bowled the third delivery off the over down the leg side and the Dutch skipper could not help but throw his bat at it. All he could manage was nick and KL Rahul behind the stumps made no mistake. This was the first ODI wicket that Kohli had claimed since 2014 when he dismissed Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum.
The Twitteratti could hardly contain themselves as they flooded the social media website with praising the Indian legend for his all-round effort.
WOW!!
November 12, 2023
Getting stronger
Virat Kohli warming up for the knockouts. It's over for Kane Williamson.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 12, 2023
Unbelievable
🚨 Virat Kohli took the wicket of captain Scott Edwards. #INDvsNED | #INDvNEDpic.twitter.com/BypzrWjDRI— Haroon 🏏🌠 (@Haroon_HMM) November 12, 2023
Amazing
Brendon McCullum was Virat Kohli’s last ODI wicket in 2014. Now Kohli gets an ODI wicket after 9 years at Chinnaswamy Stadium #INDvNED— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 12, 2023
Keep on wondering
RCB wondering why they never use Virat Kohli the bowler in death 😲 #INDvNED— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 12, 2023
LOL
Virat Kohli now have better economy and bowling average than every Pakistani bowler who have bowled in this WC 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/XUjGNbVROs— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) November 12, 2023
He can't believe it
Celebration of Virat Kohli after Taking Wicket 🤣🔥#INDvNED #INDvNED #NEDvIND #NEDvsIND #ShreyasIyer #KLRahul#ViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/Z5q2Vqc8zA— Dank jetha (@Dank_jetha) November 12, 2023
1st ever
First Wicket for Virat Kohli In World Cup On Diwali 🪔🔥#INDvNED #INDvNED #NEDvIND #NEDvsIND #ShreyasIyer #KLRahul #ViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/HJlYvOZ9B4— Dank jetha (@Dank_jetha) November 12, 2023
Only god knows how
Virat Kohli got a wicket 🔥.— Sohel. (@SohelVkf) November 12, 2023
The best right arm quick bowler 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/vebK5cdCtN
This is crazy
Virat Kohli gets a wicket 😄#INDvNED #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/TvObQbA5Ks— Muzna 🇵🇰 (@MuznaBA56) November 12, 2023