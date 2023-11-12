IND vs NED | Twitter celebrates as Virat Kohli claims wicket for the first time in almost a decade

With Scott Edwards and Sybrand Engelbrecht not allowing the Indian bowlers any chances, Rohit Sharma decided to hand the ball to Kohli. The former Indian skipper managed to get an edge from Engelbrecht’s blade in his first over but in the absence of a slip, the ball rolled away for a boundary. Rohit was undeterred as he threw Kohli the ball for another over and on the third ball, the RCB man sent the Chinnaswamy into a frenzy. Kohli bowled the third delivery off the over down the leg side and the Dutch skipper could not help but throw his bat at it. All he could manage was nick and KL Rahul behind the stumps made no mistake. This was the first ODI wicket that Kohli had claimed since 2014 when he dismissed Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum.