IND vs NED | Twitter reacts as India thrash Netherlands to end flawless league stage
After centuries from Shreyas Iyer (128*) and KL Rahul (102) helped India post over 400 runs for just the second time in ODI World Cups, the Netherlands managed to respond with just 250 to succumb to a 160 run loss. The win also ensured that India finished the league stage with a perfect 9-0 record.
After the coin flip went India’s way, the Netherlands would have known that they were in for a tough afternoon but even they would not have imagined the carnage that was coming their way. Having managed to score 91 in the first powerplay, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could build on the start as the latter fell to a brilliant Teja Nidamanuru catch four balls after scoring a 30-ball fifty. Rohit and Kohli followed his lead by taking the walk back after reaching the 50-run milestone leaving India with a score of 200/3 in 28.4 overs. While Iyer and Rahul managed to add just 84 more runs as the second powerplay came to an end, they were on the brink of unleashing some serious power hitting. Not only did the duo manage to add 124 more runs, both brought up their centuries with Rahul’s coming off just 62 balls - the fastest by an Indian in World Cup history.
With the ball, India got off to their usual quick start with Siraj scalping the veteran Wesley Barresi in the second over. However, that was as good as it got for the Indians in the powerplay as the Dutch managed to score 62 by the end of the powerplay with no additional damage. With the spinners introduced, the scoring rate dropped dramatically as Kuldeep trapped Colin Ackermann plumb in front before Jadeja castled Max ODowd. Scott Edwards and Engelbrecht tried to stabilize the innings at the expense of the run rate but India found the breakthrough from the most unusual source - Kohli. India decided to bowl part timers in the form of Gill and Suryakumar Yadav as well with the Netherlands showing no real intent to chase down the target. With 221 needed off the last ten overs, Nidamanuru continued to hold on to one end as wickets crumbled at the other. Nidamanuru did score his maiden World Cup half century but the Dutch fell short by 160 runs.
Indian regular bowlers after watching Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill bowl 😲 #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/SoKjLEDAo7— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 12, 2023
All Indian batsmen to netherlands bowler #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/Y3jUSsjJOe— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) November 12, 2023
Shubman Gill to Rohit after Virat got a wicket.#INDvNED pic.twitter.com/ac09WSACvS— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) November 12, 2023
Today India used 9 bowlers— அர (ரெ) ங்கராசன் (@sakthirengaraj) November 12, 2023
Wohoo 🤣🤣 @ImRo45 gets a wicket too unbelievable 🔥🔥 after so long #RohitSharma #CWC2023 A perfect diwali gift for us india fans!! 9 out of 9 wins #CWC2023 #INDvNED @StarSportsIndia @BCCI— Japher Ahmad Khan (@iamkhanzafar) November 12, 2023
Kholi got a wicket.— Jahir-ul (@Zuheb_786) November 12, 2023
Another massive win for team India ❤️ Iyer, Rahul 🔥 Now Best Of Luck For Semi ❤️🙏 #INDvNED— Sagar Mhatre (@SagarMh10409745) November 12, 2023
History.— Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) November 12, 2023
Rohit Sharma has highest number of consecutive wins as captain of India in World Cups. pic.twitter.com/CpDBz8fZ3p
India had some huge wins in the group, their lowest win batting first was a win by 100 runs 😂— P (@ffsbaillyReborn) November 12, 2023
Top win for Team India on Diwali night!#IndvNed #CWC23— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 12, 2023