IND vs NED | Twitter reacts as India thrash Netherlands to end flawless league stage 

After the coin flip went India’s way, the Netherlands would have known that they were in for a tough afternoon but even they would not have imagined the carnage that was coming their way. Having managed to score 91 in the first powerplay, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could build on the start as the latter fell to a brilliant Teja Nidamanuru catch four balls after scoring a 30-ball fifty. Rohit and Kohli followed his lead by taking the walk back after reaching the 50-run milestone leaving India with a score of 200/3 in 28.4 overs. While Iyer and Rahul managed to add just 84 more runs as the second powerplay came to an end, they were on the brink of unleashing some serious power hitting. Not only did the duo manage to add 124 more runs, both brought up their centuries with Rahul’s coming off just 62 balls - the fastest by an Indian in World Cup history.