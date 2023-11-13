ICC World Cup 2023 | Four Indians headline Cricket Australia's team of tournament

Rachin Ravindra spearheads the middle order at number three following a breakthrough tournament that has seen the 23-year-old accumulate three centuries and a run-tally of 565. The Black Cap only trails de Kock and Virat Kohli for runs, with the latter slotting in at number four with 594 runs at an average of 99 including two centuries, the latter of which saw him equal Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record of 49 tons. The former Indian skipper is succeeded by Aiden Markram in the line-up who has enjoyed a consistent tournament with three fifties and a 49-ball century that set the record for the fastest ton in World Cup history. However, the mark was soon breached by the number six in the team Glenn Maxwell after he went nine balls better against the Netherlands before leading the Oz to an improbable win against Afghanistan with a double ton that is set to go down in ODI folklore.