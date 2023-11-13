WATCH, WBBL | Heather Graham's horror beamer sails over wicket-keeper
Heather Graham was left embarrassed after bowling a beamer|
BCCI
One has often witnessed teams giving each other a run for their money on the field but amidst the heart-throbbing action, there are bizarre moments that create a lot of buzz. Such was the case in the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers when Heather Graham bowled an awful beamer.
In the 38th match of the Women’s Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes, after being put into bat by Sydney Sixers, posted 139 runs on the board courtesy of Lizelle’s Lee half-century. The Sixers in response chased down the target in a last-ball thriller courtesy of Mathilda Carmichael’s brisk 32-run knock of 21 balls. However, one of the highlights of the game was the horrendous full toss by Heather Graham.
Heather Graham had a terrific start to her spell as she got rid of Maitlan Brown on her first legal delivery of the innings to dent Sydney Sixers’ progress. However, on the fifth delivery of her second over, the ball slipped out Graham’s hand during the time of release and it went sailing over the Sydney Sixers’ batter Erin Burns as well as the Hurricanes’ wicket-keeper Lizelle Lee, who could do nothing but watch the ball on its way. The Kookabura seemed to be running towards the boundary but the Hurricanes fielder stopped it in time and Burns could only collect a single off the beamer.
Sometimes, professional athletes do things that make us regular humans feel better about ourselves. Just sometimes 🤣@KFCAustralia | #BucketMoment | #WBBL09 pic.twitter.com/TfDwFBOckz— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 13, 2023