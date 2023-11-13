WATCH, WBBL | Heather Graham's horror beamer sails over wicket-keeper

Heather Graham had a terrific start to her spell as she got rid of Maitlan Brown on her first legal delivery of the innings to dent Sydney Sixers’ progress. However, on the fifth delivery of her second over, the ball slipped out Graham’s hand during the time of release and it went sailing over the Sydney Sixers’ batter Erin Burns as well as the Hurricanes’ wicket-keeper Lizelle Lee, who could do nothing but watch the ball on its way. The Kookabura seemed to be running towards the boundary but the Hurricanes fielder stopped it in time and Burns could only collect a single off the beamer.