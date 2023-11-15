Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain in all formats, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood split responsibility

Babar led the then-top-ranked ODI side Pakistan to a fifth-place finish at the World Cup, securing four wins in nine matches and losing out on a semi-final spot due to poor net run rate. Having headed into the tournament as the number one ranked ODI batter, the former skipper only finished as Pakistan's third-highest run-scorer with 320 at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90, losing out on top-spot to Shubman Gill midway through the tournament.

Overall, the 29-year-old led the Men in Green in 43 ODIs, managing victory in 26 and losing 16 encounters. Babar had the best time in the game's shortest format, winning 43 games against just 21 losses, including a semi-final finish at the World T20 2021 and a silver medal in the 2022 edition. In Tests, Babar steps down with a win percentage of 50 across 20 games with 10 wins, six losses, and four draws.

"Today, I'm relinquishing my role as the captain of Pakistan across all formats. It's a tough decision, but I believe it's the right time," the former skipper conveyed. Additionally, he clarified his intention to continue representing the team in all formats. The captaincy phase was a blessing for the top-order batsman, propelling him to become the number one batsman and maintaining that position for a substantial period," Babar announced on Twitter.

"I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world."

"Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey," he added.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication."

"I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility," Babar concluded, signing off his announcement with 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

Shaheen Afridi has been announced as Babar's successor in T20Is, his first assignment set to be a five-match T20I series in New Zealand in January while Shan Masood will take over as the test skipper beginning with the three-match Test series in Australia from December 14.