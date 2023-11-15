IND vs NZ | Twitter bewildered as Mitchell survives run-out despite Bumrah's direct hit catching him short of crease

Up against Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell drove a full-toss past the pacer and scampered for a quick single even as mid-off managed a direct hit at the non-striker's end. However, Glenn Phillips was comfortably home and with the ball ricocheting off the stumps, the batters scurried off for another run. Bumrah realized the intentions of his counterparts quickly and sprinted to the Kookaburra before turning around and hitting the stumps with brilliant accuracy. This time around, Mitchell was well-short of the crease but the third-umpire did not even bother to look at the incident since the run-out attempt was rendered illegal as per the rulebook. When the bails are off the stumps, a fielder is required to pluck the poles out of the ground with the ball in hand to make the run-out count.