IND vs NZ | Twitter bewildered as Mitchell survives run-out despite Bumrah's direct hit catching him short of crease

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Daryl Mitchell's had the rub of the green during his extravagant century on Wednesday

For as simple a sport as cricket can often seem, the depth of its rulebook ensures surprises at every unexpected turn during an encounter. Wednesday was no different as Daryl Mitchell was rescued from a potential run-out by an obscure rule that Jasprit Bumrah seemed to be unaware of.

India's formidable target of 398 looked under threat at one stage in the semi-final at Wankhede with Daryl Mitchell going hammer and tongs after the Indian bowlers alongside a steady Kane Williamson. However, things quickly turned around courtesy of a Mohammed Shami burst earning the hosts two quick scalps but Mitchell refused to let-up, keeping the Black Caps in the hunt till the very end. For all his immaculate striking, the all-rounder also had fortune going his way as he managed to survive a certain run-out during the 43rd game with the game precariously hanging in the balance.

Up against Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell drove a full-toss past the pacer and scampered for a quick single even as mid-off managed a direct hit at the non-striker's end. However, Glenn Phillips was comfortably home and with the ball ricocheting off the stumps, the batters scurried off for another run. Bumrah realized the intentions of his counterparts quickly and sprinted to the Kookaburra before turning around and hitting the stumps with brilliant accuracy. This time around, Mitchell was well-short of the crease but the third-umpire did not even bother to look at the incident since the run-out attempt was rendered illegal as per the rulebook. When the bails are off the stumps, a fielder is required to pluck the poles out of the ground with the ball in hand to make the run-out count.

Twitterati was quick to take to social media to react to the unusual incident.  

