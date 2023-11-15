IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Daryl Mitchell consoles sulking Jadeja after his frustration costs India four runs

Jadeja bowled one of the few quieter overs in the 23rd over of the innings, conceding just three runs of the first five balls before capping it off with a straight delivery that Williamson pushed back to him innocuously. However, the southpaw picked up the Kookaburra rolling toward him with threatening intensity and fired it towards the striker's end, only to miss his mark by a mile as the ball went wide of the crease and ran behind the wicket-keeper for four. As soon as the ball went past the stumps, an evidently embarrassed Jadeja instantly sunk his face into his hands while walking back but was offered some consolation by Mitchell who tapped him on the hand, asking him to keep his cool.