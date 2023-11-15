IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Daryl Mitchell consoles sulking Jadeja after his frustration costs India four runs
Ravindra Jadeja unusually cut a frustrated figure in the semi-final against New Zealand|
BCCI
Pressure can get the better of even the most experienced and level-headed, especially when made the punching bag in a must-win game. Ravindra Jadeja, under fire from Daryl Mitchell, let anger overwhelm him on Wednesday as he threw a ball to the boundary only for his nemesis to calm him down.
After centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India post a daunting target of 398 in the semi-final at Wankhede, Mohammed Shami gave India a dream start by scalping both opposition openers in the powerplay. However, Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell steadied the ship exceptionally well thereon with a 150-plus partnership. While the former knocked the ball around to keep the scorecard ticking, Mitchell used his huge frame to play the role of aggressor and take on the Indian bowlers. He particularly bullied Ravindra Jadeja and his quicker left-arm deliveries, belting him for three maximums and a boundary. With pressure building, the Indian veteran committed a foolish mistake that he regretted instantly after.
Jadeja bowled one of the few quieter overs in the 23rd over of the innings, conceding just three runs of the first five balls before capping it off with a straight delivery that Williamson pushed back to him innocuously. However, the southpaw picked up the Kookaburra rolling toward him with threatening intensity and fired it towards the striker's end, only to miss his mark by a mile as the ball went wide of the crease and ran behind the wicket-keeper for four. As soon as the ball went past the stumps, an evidently embarrassed Jadeja instantly sunk his face into his hands while walking back but was offered some consolation by Mitchell who tapped him on the hand, asking him to keep his cool.
Twitterati was quick to criticize the spinner for his irrational decision and took to social media to express their frustration.
What was that
November 15, 2023
Its a sign
That Jadeja overthrow (whatever the actual ... was that?!) is the first sign of India under pressure. #IndvsNZ #CWC23— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 15, 2023
Abused
Rohit abused jadeja because of overthrow 🙏— Aryan (@OxygenKohli18) November 15, 2023
Just Saying
Should have excellent
Should have been 2 back to back excellent overs if not for Jadeja's overthrow lvdbl— BALAJI (@deep_extracover) November 15, 2023
Not a hood sign
That jadeja overthrow is not a good sign.— opensikeeagle is an absent minded idiot. (@Opensikeeagle) November 15, 2023
That look
Jadeja for that overthrow pic.twitter.com/ahBYGXD48A— Gaurav (@gaurav_chaid) November 15, 2023
Lol
Daryl Mitchell patted Jadeja on his head after the Overthrow 😭😭😭— O’Footy (@0m_Tarware) November 15, 2023
Overthrow changing the game
Could have been two boundary less overs if not for that overthrow by Jadeja. Some more pressure needed and wickets will come.— Ripson Lobo (@Ripsylobo12) November 15, 2023
Beware of extras
398 is great but I think they are also playing well... They have a deep batting lineup. We have to close these extra runs, wides and overthrow (Jadeja).— Shivam Dixit (@shivamdixit_17) November 15, 2023
We need 1-2 wickets urgently...#CWC2023 #IndiaVsNewZealand #Semifinals pic.twitter.com/TSaQKbI9Zt
Need to calm
Jadeja needs to calm down. Was a perfect over but he lost his cool and conceded that overthrow. 😱— ßlµe🦁𝕏 (@1905bluelioNS) November 15, 2023