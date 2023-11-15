More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Daryl Mitchell consoles sulking Jadeja after his frustration costs India four runs

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Daryl Mitchell consoles sulking Jadeja after his frustration costs India four runs

108

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Ravindra Jadeja unusually cut a frustrated figure in the semi-final against New Zealand

|

BCCI

Pressure can get the better of even the most experienced and level-headed, especially when made the punching bag in a must-win game. Ravindra Jadeja, under fire from Daryl Mitchell, let anger overwhelm him on Wednesday as he threw a ball to the boundary only for his nemesis to calm him down.

After centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India post a daunting target of 398 in the semi-final at Wankhede, Mohammed Shami gave India a dream start by scalping both opposition openers in the powerplay. However, Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell steadied the ship exceptionally well thereon with a 150-plus partnership. While the former knocked the ball around to keep the scorecard ticking, Mitchell used his huge frame to play the role of aggressor and take on the Indian bowlers. He particularly bullied Ravindra Jadeja and his quicker left-arm deliveries, belting him for three maximums and a boundary. With pressure building, the Indian veteran committed a foolish mistake that he regretted instantly after.

Jadeja bowled one of the few quieter overs in the 23rd over of the innings, conceding just three runs of the first five balls before capping it off with a straight delivery that Williamson pushed back to him innocuously. However, the southpaw picked up the Kookaburra rolling toward him with threatening intensity and fired it towards the striker's end, only to miss his mark by a mile as the ball went wide of the crease and ran behind the wicket-keeper for four. As soon as the ball went past the stumps, an evidently embarrassed Jadeja instantly sunk his face into his hands while walking back but was offered some consolation by Mitchell who tapped him on the hand, asking him to keep his cool.

Twitterati was quick to criticize the spinner for his irrational decision and took to social media to express their frustration.

What was that

Its a sign

Abused

Should have excellent

Not a hood sign

That look

Lol

Overthrow changing the game

Beware of extras

Need to calm

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all