IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as India romp to final with 70-run victory on back of Kohli-Iyer-Shami heroics
Mohammed Shami's seven-wicket haul ensured him a place in World Cup folklore|
BCCI
India continued to be at their unassailable best in the semi-final at Wankhede on Wednesday as they overwhelmed New Zealand by 70 runs. Centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped the hosts post 397 on the board before Mohammed Shami singlehandedly decapitated the Kiwis with seven scalps.
After opting to bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma got India off to a flier as he has done throughout the tournament. The opener smashed four sixes and as many boundaries in his 29-ball 47 to help the Men in Blue accumulate 84 runs in the powerplay. His fellow opener Shubman Gill took on the mantle for scoring quickly thereon, reaching 50 in just 41 balls while Virat Kohli kept the scorecard ticking at the other end. The two dominated the Kiwi attack in their 93-run partnership before Gill fell foul to cramps and had to retire hurt for 79 in the 23rd over with the scoreboard reading 164/1. Nevertheless, there was no respite for the Black Caps as Shreyas Iyer picked up from exactly where Gill had left off with an exceptional display of six-hitting. His partnership with Kohli was worth 100 runs in just 79 deliveries before the latter registered a record-breaking 50th ODI ton. The veteran finally departed in the 44th over for 117 to end the 164-run stand that had come at a strike rate of 127.34 but the stage was set at 327/2. Shortly after, Iyer got to his century off just 67 balls, a knock laced with eight sixes, while KL Rahul's quick unbeaten cameo of 39 in just 29 balls helped India accumulate 110 runs off the last 10 overs and post a daunting target of 398.
In response, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra attempted to battle against the white rocking moving significantly under lights but failed to survive the powerplay, succumbing to Mohammed Shami in successive overs. However, the Men in Blue failed to capitalize on their excellent start as Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell ran the bowlers ragged. The former kept scoring at run-a-ball while the latter cleared the boundary regularly in an indomitable third-wicket stand of 181. As long as the two were on the crease, the initially climbing required run rate was kept in check but Mohammed Shami turned things around once again with two wickets in three balls, including that of the skipper for 69. The Black Caps still required 178 runs in under 18 overs and once Mitchell succumbed in the 46th over for 134, matters were practically sealed. Shami dismissed the last remaining batter in the 49th over to end with brilliant figures of 7/57, rising to the top of wicket-taking charts and securing India a berth in the final.
Into the final
Many congratulations to everyone, now India is in the final🇮🇳🇮🇳— 𝔻𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕜 ℙ𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕨𝕒𝕝 (@dipakku80309549) November 15, 2023
Well done #IndianCricketTeam
All the best for the Final 👍#INDvsNZ #SemiFinal1 #IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/YcLaZUHOOE
The game changer
0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0, W, 1 by Kuldeep Yadav in the 42nd & 44th over.— Amit Sharma (@ronaldostan_07) November 15, 2023
- The Game Changer. 🇮🇳
And there were people demanding chahal ahead of him 😭😭#IndiaVsNewZealand #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/NHJ7iX7IBZ
Good catch
Best fielder in the World Ravindra Jadeja. #INDvsNZ #IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/R60N8pq0Tm— Dhruv Tripathi (@Dhruv_tr108) November 15, 2023
Power of super star
Comm:— ಪ್ರ....V (@ur_PRAVEE_for_u) November 15, 2023
The last Time Superstar Rajinikanth Came to watch the match, India won the World Cup 💥#INDvsNZ #IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/F6TYvwYgtC
Looking like a wow
The Hug between Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami is just looked like a wow 🥹🫶🤌 @ImRo45#INDvsNZ | #Shami | #IndiaVsNewZealandpic.twitter.com/IICgSwiT2e— Immy|| 🇮🇳 (@TotallyImro45) November 15, 2023
Lol
Shami entering the dressing room 😂:#IndiaVsNewZealand #INDvsNZ #Shami pic.twitter.com/pK8r9txMg2— SRKsEnigma⚕️ (@AqShayDevGun) November 15, 2023
Don't underestimate Shami
Don't underestimate our legendary bowler Mohammad Shami you kill it champ back to back wickets india is controlling the game 🔥💯👏👏#INDvsNZ #IndiaVsNewZealand #Shami pic.twitter.com/q9byv6JFP2— Yash k_335 (@335Yash) November 15, 2023
Vivian Richards congratulating
Sir Vivian Richards hugged Virat Kohli after his 50th century. pic.twitter.com/G19wPfkuXw— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023
At the very right time
David Beckham said, "I'm in India at the very right time. I've seen the Diwali, today I saw Virat Kohli bat and reached his 50th century". pic.twitter.com/PrrlyKUEoW— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023
Legend congratulating legend
David Beckham congratulated Virat Kohli for his 50th century. pic.twitter.com/8HHlvFHUPl— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023