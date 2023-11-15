IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as India romp to final with 70-run victory on back of Kohli-Iyer-Shami heroics

After opting to bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma got India off to a flier as he has done throughout the tournament. The opener smashed four sixes and as many boundaries in his 29-ball 47 to help the Men in Blue accumulate 84 runs in the powerplay. His fellow opener Shubman Gill took on the mantle for scoring quickly thereon, reaching 50 in just 41 balls while Virat Kohli kept the scorecard ticking at the other end. The two dominated the Kiwi attack in their 93-run partnership before Gill fell foul to cramps and had to retire hurt for 79 in the 23rd over with the scoreboard reading 164/1. Nevertheless, there was no respite for the Black Caps as Shreyas Iyer picked up from exactly where Gill had left off with an exceptional display of six-hitting. His partnership with Kohli was worth 100 runs in just 79 deliveries before the latter registered a record-breaking 50th ODI ton. The veteran finally departed in the 44th over for 117 to end the 164-run stand that had come at a strike rate of 127.34 but the stage was set at 327/2. Shortly after, Iyer got to his century off just 67 balls, a knock laced with eight sixes, while KL Rahul's quick unbeaten cameo of 39 in just 29 balls helped India accumulate 110 runs off the last 10 overs and post a daunting target of 398.