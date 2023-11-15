IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Kane revels in Wankhede silence with passionate celebration after brilliant grab

India adopted an aggressive batting approach early on after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, led by their captain Rohit Sharma. The crowd at Wankhede witnessed an onslaught of stunning sixes and powerful fours from their home boy. Within just six overs, the Indian team reached the half-century mark, largely due to Rohit's aggressive play, while Shubman Gill provided solid support from the other end. However, just as Rohit approached his half-century, his innings came to an end with a spectacular catch taken by Kane Williamson.