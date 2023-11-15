IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Kane revels in Wankhede silence with passionate celebration after brilliant grab
It is quite unusual to see Kane Williamson expressing strong emotions during a cricket match, given his renowned calm demeanor on and off the field. However, something entirely different unfolded in the semi-final when he celebrated local boy Rohit Sharma's dismissal at Wankhede on Wednesday.
India adopted an aggressive batting approach early on after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, led by their captain Rohit Sharma. The crowd at Wankhede witnessed an onslaught of stunning sixes and powerful fours from their home boy. Within just six overs, the Indian team reached the half-century mark, largely due to Rohit's aggressive play, while Shubman Gill provided solid support from the other end. However, just as Rohit approached his half-century, his innings came to an end with a spectacular catch taken by Kane Williamson.
On the second ball of the ninth over, Tim Southee bowled a slower ball to Rohit Sharma who aimed to dispatch it over the boundary. However, he mistimed the shot, resulting in the ball spiraling high in the air. Kane Williamson, stationed at mid-off, reacted swiftly, sprinting backward and positioning himself expertly before taking an exceptional catch. But he didn't stop there. The Kiwi skipper expressed his emotions with an aggressive fist pump, an unusual display of on-field passion from the skipper.
This spectacular catch left the entire Wankhede Stadium in stunned silence as Twitter acknowledged Willamson's reaction.
