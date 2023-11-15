IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Kohli sinks to his knees and bows to Sachin Tedndulkar after 50th ODI ton

Kohli got to his 50 off 59 balls and broke the record for the most runs by a batter in a single World Cup edition when he got to 80, previously held by Sachin Tendulkar with 673 runs. Yet, it was just a preview of the main-event. After battling with a few cramps, the 35-year-old stepped on the accelerator and got to the coveted 50th ODI century in the 42nd over with a shovel for two off Lockie Ferguson, going past Sachin's long-held record of 49. While the crowd erupted in chants of 'Kohli Kohli' the batter raised his arm aloft while sprinting past the crease before sinking down to his knees to take in the historic moment. Sachin Tendulkar, in attendance for the game alongside football legend David Beckham, rose to their feet to applaud the achievement, a fact the centurion was well-aware of.