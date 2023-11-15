More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Kohli sinks to his knees and bows to Sachin Tedndulkar after 50th ODI ton

Virat Kohli pays tribute to Sachin Tendulkar after scoring his 50th ODI ton

Few players get the privilege of standing alone atop their sport's greatest mountains, never mind in front of the preceding record-holder. Virat Kohli, however, has a knack for scripting history as he broke Sachin Tendulkar's record in the latter's home ground and with the great in attendance.

India broke the shackles as soon as they took to the pitch at Wankhede on Wednesday after winning the toss, racing away to 84/1 at the end of the first powerplay courtesy of a Rohit Sharma blitzkrieg. However, all eyes were on Virat Kohli thereon who was coming into the contest with a disastrous record in previous World Cup knockout games and having never even managed a boundary in three semi-finals. But in excellent form through the tournament and runs behind him, the talisman survived a jittery start early on to get into his usual dominant rhythm.

Kohli got to his 50 off 59 balls and broke the record for the most runs by a batter in a single World Cup edition when he got to 80, previously held by Sachin Tendulkar with 673 runs. Yet, it was just a preview of the main-event. After battling with a few cramps, the 35-year-old stepped on the accelerator and got to the coveted 50th ODI century in the 42nd over with a shovel for two off Lockie Ferguson, going past Sachin's long-held record of 49. While the crowd erupted in chants of 'Kohli Kohli' the batter raised his arm aloft while sprinting past the crease before sinking down to his knees to take in the historic moment. Sachin Tendulkar, in attendance for the game alongside football legend David Beckham, rose to their feet to applaud the achievement, a fact the centurion was well-aware of.

Kohli lifted himself off the ground after opening his gloves and helmet and raised both arms over his head before bowing down multiple times while facing the Master Blaster, thus acknowledging the great man. Acknowledgement of the crowd followed and Twitterati went gaga in celebration of the milestone feat by the Indian batter. 

