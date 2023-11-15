IND vs NZ | Twitter slams organizers for last minute pitch-switch ahead of semi-final

The plan initially as per reports was to employ a central pitch at the venue of the 2011 World Cup's summit clash which was yet to be used at the ongoing tournament so far. However, on the morning of the encounter, the decision was made instead to use an off-center pitch that had already hosted two World Cup games, namely South-Africa England on October 21 and India-Sri Lanka on November 2 in which the hosts had registered a mammoth 302-run victory. Consequently, the deck featured a host of bare patches expected to assist the spinners with negligible grass covering to help retain the traditional batting-friendly nature of Wankhede.