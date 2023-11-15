IND vs NZ | Twitter slams organizers for last minute pitch-switch ahead of semi-final
Rohit Sharma analysing the Wankhede pitch ahead of the semi-final against New Zealand|
For a World Cup that has experienced unprecedented criticism, the hope was all the focus would shift to the on-field play once the tournament reaches the business end. However, another chapter unfurled on Wednesday when a fresh surface was substituted for a used one just before the first semi-final.
After ransacking their way through the round-robin phase with a perfect record, India prepared for a blockbuster semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium against New Zealand in a repeat of the penultimate clash from 2019. However, things took an unexpected turn in the highly anticipated clash even before the first ball was bowled when the organizers decided to switch things up with regard to the playing surface.
The plan initially as per reports was to employ a central pitch at the venue of the 2011 World Cup's summit clash which was yet to be used at the ongoing tournament so far. However, on the morning of the encounter, the decision was made instead to use an off-center pitch that had already hosted two World Cup games, namely South-Africa England on October 21 and India-Sri Lanka on November 2 in which the hosts had registered a mammoth 302-run victory. Consequently, the deck featured a host of bare patches expected to assist the spinners with negligible grass covering to help retain the traditional batting-friendly nature of Wankhede.
"Changes to planned pitch rotations are common towards the end of an event of this length, and has already happened a couple of times. This change was made on the recommendation of the venue curator in conjunction with our host. The ICC independent pitch consultant was apprised of the change and has no reason to believe the pitch won't play well," an ICC spokesperson explained.
Twitterati was quick to take to social media to express their frustration.
