AUS vs SA | Twitter celebrates as Labuschangne suffers full brunt of DRS Karma

South Africa opted to bat first in the high-voltage clash against Australia and posted 212 on the board riding on a spectacular century from David Miller. Australia in response, were off to a rapid start, with David Warner and Travis Head putting bowling under the pump. However, South Africa bounced back into the game with three timely wickets including both openers. When Steve Smith and Marcus Labuschange were battling it out against the Proteas spinners, DRS, which was a blessing for Labuschangne, came back to haunt the ace batter.