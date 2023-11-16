More Options

AUS vs SA | Twitter celebrates as Labuschangne suffers full brunt of DRS Karma

In cricket, one has witnessed DRS coming to the aid of a player while it has also resulted in the downfall of many. However, Marnus Labuschagne had both experiences in the World Cup 2023 semi-final between South Africa and Australia and it also justified the saying ‘what goes around comes around'.

South Africa opted to bat first in the high-voltage clash against Australia and posted 212 on the board riding on a spectacular century from David Miller. Australia in response, were off to a rapid start, with David Warner and Travis Head putting bowling under the pump. However, South Africa bounced back into the game with three timely wickets including both openers. When Steve Smith and Marcus Labuschange were battling it out against the Proteas spinners, DRS, which was a blessing for Labuschangne, came back to haunt the ace batter.

On the fourth ball of the 16th over, Labuschagne rocked back to Shamsi’s good length delivery turning into the right-hander but the ball spun past the inside edge to strike him on the back pad. To this, South African players appealed but the umpire deemed it not out. After the Proteas reviewed this, hawk-eye showed the ball hitting the stumps but luckily for Labuschagne, the delivery was impacting on the umpire’s call and thus, the Australian batter suffered a narrow escape.

Then on the penultimate ball of the 22nd over, Labuschange was struck on the pad after missing a reverse sweep to Shamsi’s good length delivery turning into the batter. Shamsi appealed but this time, the umpire adjudged the LBW appeal as out. Though Labuschange reviewed it, ball-tracking showed the delivery hitting the stumps after impacting on the umpire’s call. Thus, DRS that saved Labuschange in the first instance, resulted in the batter’s downfall in the second.

The incident created a lot of buzz on social media and many fans took to Twitter to share their views.

