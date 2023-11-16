AUS vs SA | Twitter laughs as Rabada turns into Rohit Sharma to tonk Starc for maximum
Kagiso Rabada is one of the finest pacers South Africa cricket has produced and the ace pacer is known to torment batters with his pace. However, in the World Cup 2023 semi-final match against Australia, Rabada hogged the limelight due to his batting when he clobbered Mitchell Starc for a maximum.
After opting to bat first, South Africa were rattled early losing four wickets in 12 overs for a mere 28 runs. However, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller weathered the storm and put the innings on track. Though Klassen departed three short of his half-century, Miller went to score a spectacular century to help the Proteas pile 212 on the board. However, amidst the tussle between the two heavyweights, it was Rabada’s stunning six that garnered a lot of attention.
On the third ball of the 49th over, Starc, who was amidst a good spell, bowled a short-pitch delivery into Rabada and the southpaw in response, channelled out his inner Rohit Sharma and manufactured a vicious pull to deposit the ball into the stands over deep square leg region. The South African dugout was pleased with Rabada’s sensational six and applauded the shot. Meanwhile, Starc let out a smirk at the sight of the incredible hit.
Moreover, Rabada’s Rohit-esque pull shot took the social media storm and many netizens took to Twitter to react to the same.
What a shot!
November 16, 2023
Mamoth
Rabada with a six against Starc, mans that's beautiful 😭😂😂— DontJuwairiyahboutit 🇵🇸 (@juwi_peaches) November 16, 2023
Humongous
Rabada humgous Six to Starc..#SAvsAUS #AUSvSA #semifinal2 #Miller pic.twitter.com/PD6fFU6z7g— Umair Wajid (@umairwajid1417) November 16, 2023
Gigantic
RABADA WITH GIGANTIC SIX TO STARC— Kazim Hasnain🇵🇰 (@CricoKazim) November 16, 2023
A sight
Rabada hitting a mammoth six off Starc’s bowling. A sight to behold.#SAvsAUS— Sameet Bhaturkar (@SameetBhaturkar) November 16, 2023
Yuvi vibes
Rabada hits starc over the deep third man boundry for six , like yuvraj singh used to hit.— makaveli maxwell (@TAMGonit) November 16, 2023
WOW
rabada six to starc🤣🤣— arya :) (@Aryaaaa06435797) November 16, 2023
Beauty
Rabada smashes Starc for a SIX!!!#SAvsAUS— aman (@bilateral_bully) November 16, 2023
Bang bang
Six from Rabada takes on the short ball from Starc #SAvAUS #Cricket #CWC23— Mustafa Saleem (@Callmemustafa_) November 16, 2023
Fantastic
Rabada hit Starc for six with just one hand 🤐#AUSvsSA— Rushil (@rushilthefirst) October 23, 2021