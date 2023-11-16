AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Kangaroos wreak havoc to pile on Proteas' miseries in WC knockouts

South Africa, basing their decision on their strong tournament performances while batting second, opted to bat first in the crucial semi-final. Despite winning the toss, their start didn't reflect the advantage. It appeared as if they had opted for a batting collapse from the outset. Bavuma was dismissed cheaply after edging one to the keeper off Starc, while Hazlewood's excellent bowling restricted the run flow on a pitch offering swing, pace, and bounce. De Kock's attempt to break free also resulted in his dismissal, leaving both openers back in the pavilion with minimal runs on the board.