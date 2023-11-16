AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Kangaroos wreak havoc to pile on Proteas' miseries in WC knockouts
South Africa have a reputation for major collapses and have been labeled as 'chokers' due to their inability to handle pressure in crucial matches. In a display of this pattern, the Proteas suffered a collapse in their top order, losing 4 wickets with just 24 runs in a high voltage semifinal.
South Africa, basing their decision on their strong tournament performances while batting second, opted to bat first in the crucial semi-final. Despite winning the toss, their start didn't reflect the advantage. It appeared as if they had opted for a batting collapse from the outset. Bavuma was dismissed cheaply after edging one to the keeper off Starc, while Hazlewood's excellent bowling restricted the run flow on a pitch offering swing, pace, and bounce. De Kock's attempt to break free also resulted in his dismissal, leaving both openers back in the pavilion with minimal runs on the board.
In the ninth over, Aiden Markram managed to secure the first boundary of the innings, providing a glimmer of hope. Despite the immense pressure, van der Dussen and Markram held their ground but soon got back to pavilion ending South Africa struggling at 24/4. The five-time World champions had a firm grip on the game and the Proteas were in dire need of a significant partnership to change the tide.
Twitter became a hub of reactions as the highly anticipated team failed to meet expectations in a crucial match against a formidable opponent.
