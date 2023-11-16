AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Maxwell's departure brings out Shamsi's inner Imran Tahir

It appeared Shamsi bowled a flatter, quicker delivery on the middle stump. Maxwell, attempting to play a heave from deep in his crease, seemed deceived by the pace and trajectory. The ball possibly kept a touch low, evading Maxwell's bat completely and hitting the leg stump, sending Maxwell back to the pavilion. Shamsi's dismissal of Maxwell was indeed a result of a good delivery, and given Maxwell's exceptional batting skills, Shamsi chose an exuberant celebration. Inspired by the legacy of South Africa's spinner Imran Tahir, Shamsi's celebratory run around the ground was reminiscent of Tahir's signature celebration.