AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Maxwell's departure brings out Shamsi's inner Imran Tahir

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Bowlers' unique celebration styles never fail to captivate cricket fans, often becoming signature moves that are admired and easily remembered. In an exciting moment on Wednesday, Shamsi paid tribute to Imran Tahir by replicating his compatriot's famous celebration style after dismissing Maxwell.

The Proteas made a strong comeback after conceding early runs in the first powerplay, with Australia at 74/2. Travis Head reached a rapid fifty off just 40 balls as Australia reached the 100-run mark in the 14th over. However, Maharaj struck immediately on his first delivery, clean bowling Head. Shamsi, despite initially giving some dropped chances, regained momentum by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne. His unstoppable form continued with what followed in the game.

It appeared Shamsi bowled a flatter, quicker delivery on the middle stump. Maxwell, attempting to play a heave from deep in his crease, seemed deceived by the pace and trajectory. The ball possibly kept a touch low, evading Maxwell's bat completely and hitting the leg stump, sending Maxwell back to the pavilion. Shamsi's dismissal of Maxwell was indeed a result of a good delivery, and given Maxwell's exceptional batting skills, Shamsi chose an exuberant celebration. Inspired by the legacy of South Africa's spinner Imran Tahir, Shamsi's celebratory run around the ground was reminiscent of Tahir's signature celebration.

Fans on Twitter joined in, celebrating the moment, drawing parallels to Tahir's infectious enthusiasm on the field.

