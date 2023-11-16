AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Proteas call in 'Air Rassie' to send Marsh packing
Catches win matches is an age-old mantra in cricket, particularly in crucial games where they often sway the outcome. Rassie van der Dussen demonstrated this principle perfectly by turning into a fielding superman, taking a stunning catch in the covers to dismiss Mitchell Marsh on Wednesday.
In the chase of 213 runs, Australia's openers, David Warner and Travis Head, set a rapid pace in the initial phase of the powerplay, swiftly reaching 60 runs by the end of the 6th over. However, Aiden Markram made an immediate impact, claiming Warner's wicket on his first delivery, dismissing him comprehensively. It was then that the Proteas' fielder, van der Rassie, aimed to sustain the momentum for his team.
Rabada's fourth delivery of the 8th over was a good length ball outside the off-stump. Marsh, opting to play an attacking shot, drove the ball on the rise without concern for keeping it grounded. The shot was hit powerfully, sending the ball flying towards the right of the cover fielder. Van der Dussen, the cover fielder, dived and leaped into the air, managing to grasp the ball with both hands while being airborne. It was a stunning catch that could easily contend for the title of the tournament's best catch. Marsh, walking back to the pavilion without scoring, wore a wry smile, clearly in disbelief that his shot had been caught in such a spectacular manner.
Twitter was abuzz and utterly stunned by the superhuman-like catch, with a flood of appreciative messages pouring in for the fielder.
What a catch!
November 16, 2023
Excellent
Excellent catch from Rassie🇿🇦🔥#ProteaFire #SAvsAUS pic.twitter.com/PbIbbqPuRi— Lukhs (@Lukhangele96) November 16, 2023
Stunner
Stunner. Air Rassie. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/bgOYmK1F8w— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 16, 2023
JhontY Rhodes
Dude!!!! That's a tribute to Jonty Rhodes!!! Rassie Van der Dussen!!! You cannot do that! #SAvsAUS— Joe (@josephradhik) November 16, 2023
Superman
What a catch 👏— Abhi (@abhi_is_online) November 16, 2023
Is that a bird or a flight ? No it's Van ....Rassie Van Der Dussen#AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/hhaIXnvbk3
Magnificient
Magnificent catch by Rassie Van Der Dussen, Mitch Marshwent for duck.— Sara Tendulkar (@i_saratendulkar) November 16, 2023
GAME ON!!! #SAvsAUS pic.twitter.com/trLKtw1eY5
Brilliant
Rassie you superman🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Po3HiRDQJ6— Mohammad Faizan Ismail🇵🇸 (@moemicky18) November 16, 2023
Superb
What a grab by Rassie!— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) November 16, 2023
Reflexes from outer space, which help Rabada remove Mitch Marsh for a duck.
This could get interesting.
Unbelievable
What a catch by Rassie Van Dussen 🤯🔥#CWC23 #SAvsAUS pic.twitter.com/rzYEQjpi4C— T A L H A 💛 (@Babl00__) November 16, 2023
Another
another wicket 😭 what a catch Rassie— Gills (@gpricey23) November 16, 2023