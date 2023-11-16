AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Proteas call in 'Air Rassie' to send Marsh packing

Rabada's fourth delivery of the 8th over was a good length ball outside the off-stump. Marsh, opting to play an attacking shot, drove the ball on the rise without concern for keeping it grounded. The shot was hit powerfully, sending the ball flying towards the right of the cover fielder. Van der Dussen, the cover fielder, dived and leaped into the air, managing to grasp the ball with both hands while being airborne. It was a stunning catch that could easily contend for the title of the tournament's best catch. Marsh, walking back to the pavilion without scoring, wore a wry smile, clearly in disbelief that his shot had been caught in such a spectacular manner.