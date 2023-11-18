LLC 2023 | Twitter laughs as Dilshan mocks Shakib with Timed Out shenanigans

On the penultimate ball of the 19th over, Y Gnaneswara Rao tried to take Anureet Singh to the cleaners but the Capitals batters failed to make the right connection and Solomon Mire took a brilliant catch to send Rao packing. Interestingly, as Bhilwara’s players were waiting for the next batter Isuru Udana to arrive at the crease, Dilshan was seen signalling to the umpire to have a look at the watch, indicating the incoming batter’s late arrival. Eventually, Dilshan’s former national teammate Udana emerged from the pavilion to take the following delivery with the Timed Out appeal clearly a satirical attempt at trolling Shakib.