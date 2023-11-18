LLC 2023 | Twitter laughs as Dilshan mocks Shakib with Timed Out shenanigans
Tillakaratne Dilshan took the mickey out of Shakib Al Hasan in the LLC opener on Saturday|
The Angelo Matthews Timed Out Saga at the World Cup grabbed a lot of headlines with many terming Shakib Al Hasan’s move as against the spirit of the game. In the 2023 Legends League Cricket, Matthews' former teammate Tillakaratne Dilshan took a jibe at the Bangladesh captain by parodying his antics.
After being put into bat by Bhilwara Kings in the inaugural game of the 2023 Legends League Cricket, India Capitals posted an intimidating total of 228 runs on the board, riding on half-centuries from Gautam Gambhir and Kirk Edwards as well as blistering cameos from Ben Dunk and Ashley Nurse. However, amidst all the carnage, it was Tillakaratne Dilshan’s shenanigans which garnered the most attention.
On the penultimate ball of the 19th over, Y Gnaneswara Rao tried to take Anureet Singh to the cleaners but the Capitals batters failed to make the right connection and Solomon Mire took a brilliant catch to send Rao packing. Interestingly, as Bhilwara’s players were waiting for the next batter Isuru Udana to arrive at the crease, Dilshan was seen signalling to the umpire to have a look at the watch, indicating the incoming batter’s late arrival. Eventually, Dilshan’s former national teammate Udana emerged from the pavilion to take the following delivery with the Timed Out appeal clearly a satirical attempt at trolling Shakib.
This incident attracted a lot of attention online and many fans did not shy away from sharing their reactions on Twitter.
