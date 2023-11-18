WBBL09 | Domineering Adelaide Strikers outclass Sydney Sixers by seven wickets

Chasing a modest target on the slow North Sydney Oval surface, Adelaide Strikers did not enjoy the best of starts, racking up just 19 runs in the mandatory powerplay of four overs while losing Laura Wolvaardt in the process. However, Katie Mack and Tahlia McGrath shepherded the innings beautifully and put Adelaide’s run chase on track with 66 runs on the board at the halfway mark. Though Perry dismissed Katie (45) soon after to give Sydney a ray of hope, McGrath and Bridget Patterson took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners to put their side in pole position at 97/2 with just 26 runs required off the final six overs. After Patterson was dismissed, McGrath (38*) and Madeline Penna helped the Strikers hunt down the target with ease in 17.3 overs. With the triumph, the Strikers have jumped to the second position with eight wins and having a game in hand, strengthening their bid for direct qualification to finals. On the other hand, fifth-placed Sydney Sixers’s hopes of making it to the knockout stages have been left hanging by a thread after the gruesome loss.