IND vs AUS | Twitter and Ahmedabad go wild after Cummins' 'crazy' toss decision give 2003 final flashback

In front of a record crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins walked into the middle for the toss with the baggage of millions of hopes behind them. While the former was handed the responsibility to hand te Men in Blue a first major trophy in a decade, the pacer in canary yellow was gunning for a sixth World Cup title for the men from Down Under. Ravi Shastri's booming voice filled the stadium as match referee Andy Pycroft handed the coin to the home captain whose flip landed on tails, in alignment with the loud call made by his counterpart. Loud jeers instantly rang around the largest cricket arena on planet Earth, the Indian contingent seemingly having resigned to a dismal stroke of fortune, but few could have expected what followed.