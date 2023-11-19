IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul evokes life into dead silent crowd with India's first boundary in 97 balls

On the second ball of the 27th over, KL Rahul, who had been struggling to score runs at a good clip, finally managed to break the shackles as he paddled Glenn Maxwell’s good length delivery for a boundary in the long leg region. With Kl Rahul’s first four of the game, India ended a boundary drought of 97 balls, the second longest such streak of the 2023 World Cup. At the sight of the ball going all the way towards the ropes, the crowd who had been silenced after Australia's double strikes, erupted in delirium once again.