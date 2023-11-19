IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul evokes life into dead silent crowd with India's first boundary in 97 balls
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rebuilt India's innings after three wickets early on|
The pressure of performing on the big stage often makes cricketers behave in funny ways contrary to the convention and the same happened to India in the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday. When Australia put the batters under the pump, the invincible Men in Blue took 97 balls to score a boundary.
India lost Shubman Gill early after they were put into bat in the high-octane summit clash against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium before Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took the attack to the opposition and scored runs at a brisk rate. However, Australia bounced back in style by getting rid of the Indian skipper and incoming Shreyas Iyer in quick succession to put the Men in Blue in a precarious situation. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli weathered the storm thereon to keep the opposition at bay but in a bid to play risk-free cricket, they suffered a long boundary exile which attracted a lot of attention.
On the second ball of the 27th over, KL Rahul, who had been struggling to score runs at a good clip, finally managed to break the shackles as he paddled Glenn Maxwell’s good length delivery for a boundary in the long leg region. With Kl Rahul’s first four of the game, India ended a boundary drought of 97 balls, the second longest such streak of the 2023 World Cup. At the sight of the ball going all the way towards the ropes, the crowd who had been silenced after Australia's double strikes, erupted in delirium once again.
The fans in the stadium were not the only ones making the noise as the netizens also joined in on the celebration on Twitter.
