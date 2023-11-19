IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Kohli fires warning shots at Labuschagne with intense death stare

Labuschgane arrived at the crease after the fall of Steve Smith’s wicket with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami breathing fire. In a bid to slow things down, he played out Bumrah’s fifth over without a scoring shot. While Labuschgane was walking towards Travis Head after surviving the six-ball stint, Kohli was caught firing a prolonged intense stare at the Australian middle-order batter. Given the Indian bowlers were on top, Kohli’s ploy seemed like an attempt to unsettle the new batter.