IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Kohli fires warning shots at Labuschagne with intense death stare
Mind games are part and parcel of cricket, with teams hardly ever shying away from resorting to unique shenanigans to unsettle the opposition players. Such was the case in the 2023 World Cup final when Virat Kohli tried to intimidate Marnus Labuschagne by giving him a fierce stare.
After being put into bat on a slow surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India posted 240 runs on the board courtesy of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Australia, in response, enjoyed a rapid start despite Mohammed Shami’s early breakthrough before Jasprit Bumrah struck twice to leave Australia in a precarious situation at 47/3. Amidst the Indian pacers wreaking havoc with an exhibition of fast bowling, Kohli’s cold stare aimed towards Marnus Labuschgane hogged a lot of limelight online.
Labuschgane arrived at the crease after the fall of Steve Smith’s wicket with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami breathing fire. In a bid to slow things down, he played out Bumrah’s fifth over without a scoring shot. While Labuschgane was walking towards Travis Head after surviving the six-ball stint, Kohli was caught firing a prolonged intense stare at the Australian middle-order batter. Given the Indian bowlers were on top, Kohli’s ploy seemed like an attempt to unsettle the new batter.
This incident of Kohli playing mind games with Labuschagne took the internet by storm and many netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions.
Things are heating up
that damn stare by Kohli pic.twitter.com/siUpLna8ZK— ` (@musafir_tha_yr) November 19, 2023
Intensity
While defending a low score this is the kind of "intensity" you need to show. Look into their eyes and death stare them. Lessgo Kohli 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Odke1tUv0x— Aman (@CaptainKohli___) November 19, 2023
Giving everything!
Kohli and Labuschagne stare each other. Virat giving everything to built pressure on the Aussies. 👍 #INDvsAUSfinal #INDvsAUS #CWC2023Final #CWC23 #Worldcupfinal2023 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/VXTExDAfSy— Yash Sharma (@MrYashSharma) November 19, 2023
Wow!
#CWC23Final #INDvsAUSfinal #INDvsAUS— SUPERKING (@VKMB2023) November 19, 2023
Virat Kohli giving death stare to marnus labuschagne 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ntzg5xG7Ob
Cold
That Stare by kohli 🥶 #INDvsAUSfinalpic.twitter.com/XiJdMYEhfy— Dhruv (@DHRUVxVK18) November 19, 2023
Death stare
Death Stare of Kohli pic.twitter.com/Q802BZx6eO— 🄱🄰🄳🅂🄷🄰🄷 🄱🄷🄰🅅🅈🄰 (@BhavyaBaregama1) November 19, 2023
Peak cricket
The Kohli stare 🤣🏏— Abhishek Hanbar (@abhi_ph17) November 19, 2023
Terrifying
bhai that kohli stare to sasta smith. terrifying.— 🧑🏻🦯 (@murdockdrive) November 19, 2023
It ain't funny
Funny how Kohli paaji is welcoming Labuschagne! And his death stare!!#INDvsAUSfinal #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/hgnnYc73sf— Chetan Sharmaa (@chetansharmaa_) November 19, 2023
Time to sledge
Kohli giving death stare to marnus 🥵🐐#INDvsAUSfinal— 𝑱𝑨𝒀𝑬𝑺𝑯 💭 (@mjnjnjnj131141) November 19, 2023