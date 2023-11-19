More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Kohli fires warning shots at Labuschagne with intense death stare

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mind games are part and parcel of cricket, with teams hardly ever shying away from resorting to unique shenanigans to unsettle the opposition players. Such was the case in the 2023 World Cup final when Virat Kohli tried to intimidate Marnus Labuschagne by giving him a fierce stare.

After being put into bat on a slow surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India posted 240 runs on the board courtesy of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Australia, in response, enjoyed a rapid start despite Mohammed Shami’s early breakthrough before Jasprit Bumrah struck twice to leave Australia in a precarious situation at 47/3. Amidst the Indian pacers wreaking havoc with an exhibition of fast bowling, Kohli’s cold stare aimed towards Marnus Labuschgane hogged a lot of limelight online.

Labuschgane arrived at the crease after the fall of Steve Smith’s wicket with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami breathing fire. In a bid to slow things down, he played out Bumrah’s fifth over without a scoring shot. While Labuschgane was walking towards Travis Head after surviving the six-ball stint, Kohli was caught firing a prolonged intense stare at the Australian middle-order batter. Given the Indian bowlers were on top, Kohli’s ploy seemed like an attempt to unsettle the new batter.

This incident of Kohli playing mind games with Labuschagne took the internet by storm and many netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions.

