IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Smith’s DRS blunder leaves Aussies reeling in summit clash

India began the defense of their 240-run total in the World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium by banking on the possibilities presented by the ball swinging significantly under the lights. The first over proved expensive, worth 15 runs, but Mohammad Shami struck on the very first ball of the second over by having David Warner caught at slip. Mitchell Marsh’s counterattacking cameo was soon abruptly ended by Bumrah as well, requiring the men from Down Under to stage a comeback. Hopes were firmly pinned on the ace batsman Steve Smith who had arrived at the crease but what followed was not in their script.