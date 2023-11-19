More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Smith’s DRS blunder leaves Aussies reeling in summit clash

IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Smith’s DRS blunder leaves Aussies reeling in summit clash

93

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Jasprit Bumrah was at his passionate best after scalping Steve Smith

|

ICC

DRS has become pivotal in cricket, with instances such as Suresh Raina's controversial dismissal in the 2011 final in the absence of DRS still fresh in fans’ minds. However, Steve Smith rendered the technology pointless as he could not avoid his fate on Sunday even with DRS at his disposal.

India began the defense of their 240-run total in the World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium by banking on the possibilities presented by the ball swinging significantly under the lights. The first over proved expensive, worth 15 runs, but Mohammad Shami struck on the very first ball of the second over by having David Warner caught at slip. Mitchell Marsh’s counterattacking cameo was soon abruptly ended by Bumrah as well, requiring the men from Down Under to stage a comeback. Hopes were firmly pinned on the ace batsman Steve Smith who had arrived at the crease but what followed was not in their script. 

Bumrah's exquisite leg-cutter had the experienced veteran trapped LBW, further enhancing India's advantage. The pacer outwitted Smith with a slower delivery who attempted to play the off-stump delivery down the ground, only to see the umpire raising his finger shortly after. Intriguingly, Smith opted not to review the decision after discussing it briefly with Travis Head. Much to his surprise, the replay revealed the impact was outside off stump, proving Smith's decision to walk off a huge blunder in the crucial encounter.

Twitter was quick to criticize Smith for sacrificing his wicket at the small cost of potentially wasting a DRS review.

What a dlivery!

OMG! he was not out!

Clearly

The best

Superb

**Atleast 2

Thank you

Strange

Account settled

Definetly 

KKKK

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all