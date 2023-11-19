IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Smith’s DRS blunder leaves Aussies reeling in summit clash
Jasprit Bumrah was at his passionate best after scalping Steve Smith|
ICC
DRS has become pivotal in cricket, with instances such as Suresh Raina's controversial dismissal in the 2011 final in the absence of DRS still fresh in fans’ minds. However, Steve Smith rendered the technology pointless as he could not avoid his fate on Sunday even with DRS at his disposal.
India began the defense of their 240-run total in the World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium by banking on the possibilities presented by the ball swinging significantly under the lights. The first over proved expensive, worth 15 runs, but Mohammad Shami struck on the very first ball of the second over by having David Warner caught at slip. Mitchell Marsh’s counterattacking cameo was soon abruptly ended by Bumrah as well, requiring the men from Down Under to stage a comeback. Hopes were firmly pinned on the ace batsman Steve Smith who had arrived at the crease but what followed was not in their script.
Bumrah's exquisite leg-cutter had the experienced veteran trapped LBW, further enhancing India's advantage. The pacer outwitted Smith with a slower delivery who attempted to play the off-stump delivery down the ground, only to see the umpire raising his finger shortly after. Intriguingly, Smith opted not to review the decision after discussing it briefly with Travis Head. Much to his surprise, the replay revealed the impact was outside off stump, proving Smith's decision to walk off a huge blunder in the crucial encounter.
Twitter was quick to criticize Smith for sacrificing his wicket at the small cost of potentially wasting a DRS review.
What a dlivery!
November 19, 2023
OMG! he was not out!
November 19, 2023
Clearly
Steve Smith clearly believed the rumours that the Indian DRS gives every lbw out if it's a non Indian batter.— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 19, 2023
The best
Perhaps the Jasprit Bumrah delivery was so good, and it was, that even Steve Smith decided it deserved a wicket & didn’t review. Bizarre to see him not go for a DRS and that too in a World Cup final #IndvAus #CWC23— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 19, 2023
Superb
Well then, Smith chose not to review that. What a moment this could turn out to be. DRS would have saved him.— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) November 19, 2023
**Atleast 2
Smith breaking 2 glass windows atleast after seeing the DRS replay 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Billgates Billu (@ImBillu_) November 19, 2023
Thank you
Thank you Smith for not taking DRS. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/94te4IGGn3— Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) November 19, 2023
Strange
No #DRS on that #Smith LBW!?— Tejaswi Shrivastava (@trulytazz) November 19, 2023
Strange. #INDvAUS #WorldCup
Account settled
Smith snatched away the Semi final match from us in 2015. He settled the account by himself by not taking DRS today.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #INDvsAUSfinal #WorldCup2023Final #Worldcupfinal2023 pic.twitter.com/g63U20ysXw— Venky Sriram (@ismart_sriram) November 19, 2023
Definetly
Smith not going to sleep today if aus loss the match . He should’ve taken the DRS . #INDvsAUSfinal— Md Nasim Akram (@akramnasim007) November 19, 2023
KKKK