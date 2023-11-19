IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as standout Head century secures Australia record-extending sixth World Cup

After being put into bat first in what seemed to be a dicey call by Pat Cummins, the Men in Blue raced away to 80 runs in the first powerplay as Rohit Sharma set the tone once again with a rapid 47 despite Shubman Gill falling for a paltry score of four. However, the dismissal of the skipper and Shreyas Iyer in the space of five deliveries stunned the sellout crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium into silence and firmly put the brakes on India's scoring. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched together a laborious 67-run partnership in 109 deliveries, managing a solitary boundary, with the former registering his fifth consecutive half-century before succumbing to Pat Cummins. The hosts promoted Ravindra Jadeja up the order but the move backfired as the all-rounder contributed just nine runs even as Rahul kept hopes of a par score alive at the other hand. Once his marathon knock of 66 at a strike rate of 61.68 came to an end in the 42nd over, brief cameos from Suryakumar Yadav and the tailenders helped India post a target of 241. Mitchell Starc topped the wicket-charts with three scalps while Cummins delivered exceptional figures of 2/34 amidst a lightning fielding effort by the entire team.