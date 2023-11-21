AUS vs PAK | Wahab Riaz-led selection committee announce 18-member squad for three-match Test series against Australia

It seems Pakistan's new chief selector, Wahab Riaz, isn't hesitant about making significant changes to the Test squad for the upcoming series against Australia. Youngsters Saim Ayub and Khurram Shahzad have received their maiden Test call-ups based on their impressive performances in the domestic circuit. Ayub's prolific run-scoring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, amassing 553 runs in four games, and Shahzad's exceptional bowling with 36 wickets in eight games have earned them spots in the team.