AUS vs PAK | Wahab Riaz-led selection committee announce 18-member squad for three-match Test series against Australia
Amidst the turmoil within the Pakistan Cricket team following a disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign, Pakistan have announced their squad for the three-match Test series against Australia, which will commence on December 14. It will be Pakistan’s first assignment under captain Shan Masood.
It seems Pakistan's new chief selector, Wahab Riaz, isn't hesitant about making significant changes to the Test squad for the upcoming series against Australia. Youngsters Saim Ayub and Khurram Shahzad have received their maiden Test call-ups based on their impressive performances in the domestic circuit. Ayub's prolific run-scoring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, amassing 553 runs in four games, and Shahzad's exceptional bowling with 36 wickets in eight games have earned them spots in the team.
Considering Australia's seam-friendly conditions, the selection committee has included several pace bowling options, including the return of experienced pacers Mir Hamza and Mohammad Wasim Jr. Additionally, seam-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has secured a spot in the 18-member squad.Overcoming the defending champions in Test cricket is a formidable challenge, and Shan Masood's team faces a daunting task in the upcoming series against Australia.
Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi