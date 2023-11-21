IND vs AUS | Suryakumar Yadav and Matthew Wade to lead as 2023 World Cup finalists announce squads for T20I series
After playing some exhilarating cricket in the 2023 World Cup, runners-up India will host champions Australia for a five-match T20I series, which will kick off on November 23. However, both nations have rested the majority of the players who took part in the recently concluded marquee tournament.
It seems both India and Australia are adopting a strategic approach ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, as they gear up for a different format in the West Indies and the United States in June 2023. India has entrusted Suryakumar Yadav with leadership responsibilities for the T20I series, with Ruturaj Gaikwad serving as deputy until Shreays joins the team, while NCA chief VVS Laxman temporarily takes over from Rahul Dravid as head coach. India's squad resembles the one that played against Ireland, except for the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson. Axar Patel returns post-injury, replacing Shahbaz Ahmed.
Meanwhile, Australia has given rest to many players, appointing Matthew Wade as captain. However, key World Cup-winning members like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, and Travis Head will participate. The ODI champions have named Andre Borovec as the interim coach, with Andrew McDonald taking a break and heading home.
Vizag will host the opening match in addition to Trivandrum, Guwahati, Raipur, and Hyderabad. The fourth match was initially scheduled for Nagpur, but Raipur was picked as the replacement venue.
India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, and Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.