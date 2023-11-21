IND vs AUS | Suryakumar Yadav and Matthew Wade to lead as 2023 World Cup finalists announce squads for T20I series

It seems both India and Australia are adopting a strategic approach ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, as they gear up for a different format in the West Indies and the United States in June 2023. India has entrusted Suryakumar Yadav with leadership responsibilities for the T20I series, with Ruturaj Gaikwad serving as deputy until Shreays joins the team, while NCA chief VVS Laxman temporarily takes over from Rahul Dravid as head coach. India's squad resembles the one that played against Ireland, except for the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson. Axar Patel returns post-injury, replacing Shahbaz Ahmed.