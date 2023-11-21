WBBL09| Sydney Sixers women excel in chase, defeat Brisbane with ease
Sydney Sixers Women's strong partnerships and consistent batting led to a convincing victory against Brisbane in the Women's BBL, despite initial hiccups and a commendable target set by Brisbane. Resilient team effort secured a comfortable win for the Sixers, showcasing their dominance in the match.
In the 49th match of the Women's BBL League, Sydney Sixers Women won the toss and chose to field first against Brisbane, who were striving for a spot in the semi-finals. Brisbane faced a shaky start with their top order, managing only 34/3. However, a partnership between Amelia Kerr and Mignon du Preez, worth 64 runs, helped stabilize the innings. After Preez got run out, JL Jonassen contributed with quick partnerships, enabling Brisbane to set a target of 176 runs within their allocated 20 overs. Ellyse Perry showcased her bowling prowess, securing three wickets for the Sydney Sixers in the match. On the other hand, Jess Kerr contributed two wickets for the same team, displaying their effectiveness in the bowling attack during the game.
In the initial powerplay, the Sydney Sixers women scored 34 runs and lost one wicket within the first four overs. By the fifth over, they had reached 50 runs in 5.5 overs, maintaining a consistent pace. Unfortunately, they incurred a penalty at 9.1 overs due to fielding irregularities. Additionally, an irregular 5-ball over was noted in the 10th over, as indicated by Umpire N. James. Despite these hiccups, the team reached 100 runs in 11.1 overs as the partnership between A Gardner (18) and EA Burns (28) for the third wicket amounted to 50 runs in 29 balls. Following that, a significant partnership between M Carmichael (28) and M Brown (21) for the fifth wicket further bolstered the innings. Overall, the Sydney Sixers showcased a commendable batting performance, marked by consistent partnerships and scoring, securing an easy win in the match.