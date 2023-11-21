WBBL09| Sydney Sixers women excel in chase, defeat Brisbane with ease

In the initial powerplay, the Sydney Sixers women scored 34 runs and lost one wicket within the first four overs. By the fifth over, they had reached 50 runs in 5.5 overs, maintaining a consistent pace. Unfortunately, they incurred a penalty at 9.1 overs due to fielding irregularities. Additionally, an irregular 5-ball over was noted in the 10th over, as indicated by Umpire N. James. Despite these hiccups, the team reached 100 runs in 11.1 overs as the partnership between A Gardner (18) and EA Burns (28) for the third wicket amounted to 50 runs in 29 balls. Following that, a significant partnership between M Carmichael (28) and M Brown (21) for the fifth wicket further bolstered the innings. Overall, the Sydney Sixers showcased a commendable batting performance, marked by consistent partnerships and scoring, securing an easy win in the match.