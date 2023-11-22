IPL 2024 | Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Kolkata Knight Riders finished seventh in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League and a run to the finals in 2021 was the side’s only knockout stage appearance in the last five editions of the competition. Last year they appointed a new head coach, Chandrakant Pandit, following his success with Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit with the latest recruit Gautam Gambhir set to work in tandem with the veteran.

The 42-year-old was part of the Lucknow Super Giants coaching staff as a mentor since the franchise’s debut in 2022 and piloted the team to knockout rounds in both seasons since. As a player, Gambhir spent seven seasons at KKR from 2011 to 2017, leading them to their only two titles in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

On his return to the Knight Riders family, Gambhir said, "I am not an emotional person and not many things move me, but this is different."This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR."

"As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable. I would like to thank Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for his inspiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I'm sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade!" the former opener said of his time at LSG.