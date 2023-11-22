Report, IPL | Super Giants acquire Devdutt Padikkal from Royals in swap deal for Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan similarly made his debut for the Bangalore-based franchise as well but only managed to break through into the national conscience in 2021 for Delhi Capitals with a runners-up finish in the Purple Cap race. his 24 wickets came at an average of 18.75 at less than seven and half an over, provoking Lucknow to snap him up at the mega auction for a huge price tag of INR 10 crore. The decision paid dividends with an 18-wicket return in 2022 but the form dried up the following year. With the Ekana Stadium featuring low-scoring tracks favourable for spin, Avesh managed just nine appearances in 2023, averaging over 35 at a drastic economy of 9.76.