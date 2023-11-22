WATCH | Gayle's powerful rampage ends up with smashed bat

In the Legends League cricket match between the Bhiwara Kings and Gujarat Giants at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, the Bhilwara Kings won the toss and opted to field. However, Chris Gayle, the universal boss, seemed determined to give the Kings a tough time as he unleashed a barrage of powerful shots, smashing the ball around the ground. Despite the Gujarat Giants reaching 50 runs in 32 balls, Gayle not only broke his own records but also managed to break his bat with the sheer power of his shots.