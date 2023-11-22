WATCH | Gayle's powerful rampage ends up with smashed bat
Breaking records might have become a common phenomenon in the era of T20s but breaking bats remains as rare a sight as any given the sheer quality of modern willows. However, few things can stand the prowess of a well struck Chris Gayle as was on showcase in Ranchi during Legends League Cricket.
In the Legends League cricket match between the Bhiwara Kings and Gujarat Giants at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, the Bhilwara Kings won the toss and opted to field. However, Chris Gayle, the universal boss, seemed determined to give the Kings a tough time as he unleashed a barrage of powerful shots, smashing the ball around the ground. Despite the Gujarat Giants reaching 50 runs in 32 balls, Gayle not only broke his own records but also managed to break his bat with the sheer power of his shots.
In the 6th over, the universal boss, Chris Gayle, unleashed his power against Ryan Sidebottom, smashing two consecutive sixes. However, on the next delivery, as Gayle exerted his immense strength and wrist power to hit the ball hard, the bat couldn't withstand the force. The handle broke as he played a shot, pushing the ball to extra cover for four runs. Gayle gradually noticed his bat had broken and promptly replaced it with another one.
Universe Boss: Breaking bats and records since forever!— FanCode (@FanCode) November 22, 2023
